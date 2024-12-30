A recent study led by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard has uncovered alarming insights about the dangers of excessive sitting.

Spending more than 10 and a half hours a day sitting or lying down significantly raises the risk of heart failure and cardiovascular-related deaths— even for those who maintain regular exercise routines as reported by the website Science Alert.

Researchers analysed the activity data of 89,530 participants, who were, on average, 62 years old. These individuals wore fitness trackers for a week, and their health outcomes were tracked over an eight-year follow-up period. The results revealed a crucial threshold: prolonged sedentary behaviour at 10.6 hours or more per day drastically increased cardiovascular risks compared to less sedentary lifestyles.

While regular exercise is widely recommended for maintaining cardiovascular health, the study highlights its limitations when paired with extended sedentary behaviour. Even participants who met or exceeded the standard guideline of 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week showed increased risks when sitting for long durations.

Those who sat for over 10.6 hours daily but adhered to exercise recommendations were 15 per cent more likely to experience heart failure and 33 per cent more likely to die from cardiovascular issues than those with shorter sedentary times. The risks were even greater for individuals who did not exercise regularly, underscoring the compounded effects of inactivity.

Call for comprehensive health guidelines

The findings suggest that current health recommendations may need revision to address both physical activity and sedentary time.

