Amid the ongoing drone mystery in the United States (US), some strange "red orbits" have been spotted in the northern region of the country sparking new stories about the incident. The red orbs were spotted by a passenger who was travelling to New York's JFK Airport, an area where mysterious drone incidents occurred previously, The Mirror reported.

A user took to social media platform X to share a purported video of the incident calling it "reddish orbs" over New Jersey on Friday (Dec 27).

The user under the name DJNarkatta wrote in his post, "Saw these two reddish orbs on my way from LV (Las Vegas) to JFK tonight at around 9:30 pm looking over NJ. I am very excited to capture more footage this week."

Saw these 2 reddish orbs on my flight from LV to JFK tonight at around 9:30pm looking over NJ. I am very excited to capture more footage this week! #uap #ufo #dronesoverNJ pic.twitter.com/mLMynn9uuA — Saint J (@DjNarkatta) December 28, 2024

Another account on the social media platform also shared a clip of the "UFO UAP Orbs" saying "They are hovering silently in the air and the government is trying to tell us they are not real."

Source: u/YogurtclosetFlat5701



Location: 📍Queens, NY USA 🇺🇸



Part 2 of the Queens UFO UAP Orbs sighting.



They are literally hovering silently in the air and the government is trying to tell us they are not real.👀🛸



We’re literally looking straight at them.



They are in… pic.twitter.com/X5gW7MTTTY — Just (@Kobe_for_3) December 28, 2024

US residents had recently reported multiple incidents of sighting mysterious drones and orbs in the skies above the eastern part of the US.

A Reddit user told the Express US, "I started noticing the objects about 20 minutes into the flight and then towards the end of the flight. The objects show more detail than I noticed with my naked eye."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security previously said in a statement that the flying objects do not pose any threat to public safety.

But earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration banned drone flights in 22 areas in New Jersey and in 30 areas of New York, these were the places where critical infrastructure could be found.

