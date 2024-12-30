A recent study conducted by University College London has highlighted the devastating effects of cigarette smoking, revealing that a single cigarette can reduce life expectancy by approximately 20 minutes.

With an average pack of 20 cigarettes potentially cutting nearly seven hours off a smoker's life as reported by The Guardian.

Smoking remains one of the primary preventable causes of disease and death globally, with long-term use resulting in fatal consequences for up to two-thirds of users. In the UK alone, smoking is responsible for around 80,000 deaths annually and contributes to a quarter of all cancer-related fatalities in England.

Groundbreaking research backing the findings

The study, commissioned by the Department of Health, combines data from two significant research projects: the British Doctors Study, initiated in 1951 and the Million Women Study, which has been tracking women’s health since 1996. These long-term studies provide robust evidence of the severe health risks associated with smoking.

Support for smokers looking to quit

In response to these findings, the Department of Health is encouraging smokers to seek support through initiatives such as the NHS Quit Smoking app and the Personal Quit Plan, which offers tailored advice to help individuals quit effectively.

Expert calls for action

Prof. Sanjay Agrawal, a tobacco specialist at the Royal College of Physicians, emphasised the broader implications of smoking: “Every cigarette smoked costs precious minutes of life, and the cumulative impact is devastating, not only for individuals but also for our healthcare system and economy. This research is a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address cigarette smoking as the leading preventable cause of death and disease in the UK.”

