Meta will allow WhatsApp users to share status updates across Instagram and Facebook, as well as enable single sign-in, according to tech media reports late Tuesday (January 21).

This update is part of Meta integrating WhatsApp into its Accounts Center, as WABetaINfo spotted. According to Meta, the feature link won't be turned on automatically and hence it is up to users to decide if linking WhatsApp to Accounts Center is something they want.

How will the WhatsApp info be used?

If users agree to use the feature, Meta will start using their WhatsApp information to do things such as provide, personalise, and improve its products and services, including showing advertisements, a report by The Verge said.

The company also said that Meta's other apps would not use WhatsApp personal data “unless it’s to determine how many people we serve, keep people safe, or to provide optional features that work across Meta products.”

Meta also said that linking users' accounts would not change the fact that messages are end-to-end encrypted in WhatsApp.

Who can see my status?

Meta has shared a photograph of how this feature would allow WhatsApp users to share status updates across Instagram and Facebook.

The photograph shows the "Who can see my status?" tab on WhatsApp. Apart from the usual options of sharing status with, "My contacts," "My contacts except...," and "Only share with...," the feature gives two more options- upload status on Facebook and upload status on Instagram.

