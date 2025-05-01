In a major breakthrough, NHS is set to roll out a new ‘super jab’ that will allow cancer patients to be treated with just one injection for 15 different types of the disease.

The new treatment, that will take just 15 minutes, will allow patients to receive the immunotherapy in a vaccine, called nivolumab, instead or spending an hour on an IV drip.

England becomes the first European country to offer the treatment that will be given to around 1,200 patients a month to receive it for 15 different types of cancer, including bladder, skin and oesophageal cancer.

The drug, which is a monoclonal antibody, works by clinging to a protein called PD-1 on an immune cell called T-cell. It blocks cancer cells from switching off T-cells, which enables the immune system to seek out and destroy cancer cells.

According to NHS England, the jab will be rolled out to eligible patients next month. It is expected that the new milestone vaccine will save around 1,000 hours of treatment time for patients and medical workers every month.

‘A significant advancement in cancer treatment’

“This treatment is used for 15 different types of the disease, so it will free up thousands of valuable clinicians’ time every year, allowing teams to treat even more patients and helping hospital capacity,” said Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England National Clinical Director for Cancer.

“And this is just the latest development in the NHS’s ongoing commitment to provide patients with the latest cancer therapies and treatment options that truly transform lives,” he added.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Ashley Dalton said, “Britain is a hotbed of innovation, masterminding the newest tech and medical inventions to help people navigate illness. A new jab that fastens up cancer treatment is a prime example of this, so it’s fantastic to see that cancer patients in England will be among the first in Europe to benefit.”

“With cancer medicines getting better all the time, this government will ensure that NHS patients are among the first to access the latest treatments and technology,” Dalton said.

James Richardson, Clinical Pharmacist and National Specialty Adviser for Cancer Drugs, said, “I am delighted that NHS patients across England will soon be able to benefit from this quicker-to-administer, effective treatment, that can be used to treat a range of cancer types, including skin cancer and solid tumours originating in the kidneys. This is a significant advancement in cancer treatment, with the potential to improve the lives of thousands of patients each month.”