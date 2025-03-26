Have you ever seen someone playing baseball in space? A Japanese astronaut shared a video playing baseball while floating in the space station.

American billionaire Elon Musk shared a rare instance of space entertainment, posting a video of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata playing baseball while floating in the International Space Station (ISS).

Netizens were delighted to see the video as he was seen playing baseball solo in the space.

Wakata celebrated the MLB season opener in Japan, showcasing his unique ability to pitch, hit, and catch the ball in microgravity.

“It's baseball season - the @MLB season opener is kicking off in Japan. During Expedition 68, I played a solo game of baseball. In microgravity, you don’t need a whole team; you can play all of the positions!” he said in a post on X.

It's baseball season - the @MLB season opener is kicking off in Japan. During Expedition 68 I played a solo game of baseball. In microgravity you don't need a whole team, you can play all of the positions! pic.twitter.com/m1d19mbzfE — Koichi Wakata 若田光一 (@Astro_Wakata) March 18, 2025

Musk reshared his video as he was astonished by the astronauts' baseball skills. It further gained even more attraction from the netizens.

The video, which was captured within the ISS's JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) module, has captured the attention of social media users ever since.

Moreover, Colonel Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian to command the International Space Station (ISS) and a global icon in space exploration, also reshared the video on X, saying, "That's friend Koichi Wakata inside the JAXA module of the International Space Station - Japan plays great baseball!"

Netizens react

Some Internet users called the video "cool", while some appreciated the skills of the astronaut, as he plays baseball in the absence of gravity.

The video has garnered more than 94.8 million views. A social media user said, "Zero gravity baseball? I’d still somehow strike out.”

"Seems fun! Is there such a game that could be called spaceball? If humanity were to migrate to space at one point what kinda sports would ppl bring/create w (do we have a good amount of data to just begin to imagine idk) just a random thought," wrote one user.

"Very impressive sir! Great reflexes!" commented another. "Baseball game just got funnier. Keep up Astro Koichi," wrote another user.

