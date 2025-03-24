India's largest Omkareswar Floating Solar Project in the state of Madhya Pradesh is visible from space. Satellite images have captured the massive solar farms, including two futuristic plants, a 126-megawatt project and another 90-megawatt project. These were commissioned in 2024 on a reservoir of the Narmada River.

Though these installations are expensive and pose other challenges that could be vulnerable to natural events and affect the quality of water, the highlight is that they will prevent the evaporation of water resources. While projects on land may have their limitations, the floating alternative strikes off the challenges faced due to space constraints.

Images shared by NASA's Earth Observatory show the difference between 2023 and 2025. The imagery captures the prominent difference and the buoyant installations that will produce ample power supply.

In January, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who visited the project, took to social media; he posted, “Visited the Omkareswar Floating Solar Project in Khandwa District, Madhya Pradesh. It is one of the largest floating solar projects in Asia, with an impressive capacity of 600 MW."

"A big thank you to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav for their unwavering support in driving India's renewable future forward. This project showcases the scale and ambition of our nation's clean energy goals," he added.

Another solar plant in Rajasthan's Thar is the perfect place for solar projects to thrive, as the region has harsh heat and infertile land, which makes it inhospitable.

According to NASA's Earth Observatory, "Though the area’s consistently clear skies mean sunlight is abundant, frequent dust storms pose an engineering challenge because they coat the panels with layers of minerals and sand that hamper electricity production. Some operators have chosen to unleash thousands of cleaning robots on the panels, a tactic designed to cut manual labour needs and reduce the amount of water required for cleaning."