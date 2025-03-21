Elon Musk might love controversy, but love him or hate him, you cannot escape him. The billionaire has built a massive legacy in the fields of car manufacturing, space and now even social media. This is why those vying to reach heights in their career would never dare to say no to a job offer from one is his companies.

Advertisment

Forget a full-time job, being an intern at his establishments also comes with massive perks, especially if you get a chance to enter SpaceX, his space company. Reports suggest that interns are given a "shocking" amount of money at SpaceX as compared to interns anywhere else in the United States.

The stipends offered to interns at SpaceX vary depending on the role and your field of education. Roles are available in technology, engineering, design, and even business operations, so you have various entry points that can get you placed inside the biggest private space company.

Also Read: Pieces of lost continent found under Antarctica and India point to one thing

Advertisment

According to the website Space Crew, active students are offered paid internships at SpaceX, just like associate engineer opportunities open for graduates. The company also offers perks, such as relocation assistance, 'gourmet' food options at the company, health insurance coverage, and even a free gym membership.

Intern salaries at SpaceX, according to a company review website

However, the most attractive part is the monetary compensation. According to reviews on Glassdoor, the average SpaceX intern makes around $63,716 (Rs 54 lakh) per year, or $5,309 (Rs 4.5 lakh) per month. According to the report, this is 57 per cent more than the average stipends for internships in the US.

Advertisment

Also Read: What are the strongest signs of ancient life on Mars, scientists discuss

Shockingly, the annual compensation for an intern at SpaceX is just $2,000 less than what an average American makes in a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The website cites the example of a Business Operations Internship advertisement where an intern is being offered between $43,680 (Rs 37 lakh) and $54,080 per year. For a Graduate Engineer, the salary is between $83,200 and $100,100 per year.

What NASA pays

In contrast, NASA does not pay anywhere near what SpaceX offers. Graduates applying for the highest-paying roles at NASA during the Fall/Spring Internship Session get $14,400 as part of a 16-week program.