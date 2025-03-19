Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have discovered an enormous galaxy in the early universe, named the Big Wheel. Its light had travelled over 12 billion years to reach us, meaning it formed when the universe was just 15 per cent of its current age. The discovery, published in Nature Astronomy, challenges what we know about how galaxies grow.

Why is the big wheel special?

Galaxies usually grow over time, either by absorbing gas or merging with smaller galaxies. But Big Wheel grew rapidly while keeping its spiral shape—something unexpected.

About disk galaxy

A disk galaxy, like our Milky Way, is a flat, rotating system with spiral arms spreading out from a central core. These galaxies contain stars, gas, dust, and a surrounding halo of dark matter. Studying them helps scientists understand how galaxies evolve over billions of years.

JWST data shows that Big Wheel is one of the largest galaxies of its time, spinning as fast as today’s biggest spiral galaxies. It is three times larger than similar galaxies of its era and one of the most massive ever seen in the early universe.

A Galaxy in a crowded space

Big Wheel formed in a region ten times denser than normal space, surrounded by many other galaxies. This environment may have helped it grow fast while keeping its spiral structure. Gas entering the galaxy may have aligned perfectly with its rotation, allowing smooth expansion.

Finding a galaxy like Big Wheel was extremely rare—less than a 2 per cent chance, based on current models. Its discovery suggests that the universe may have formed large galaxies earlier than expected.

