NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally nearing their long-awaited return to Earth after more than nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

As they prepare for the splashdown, let's take a look at how Sunita Williams landed back in Earth in 2007 after spending 195 days in space, her experience of running a marathon from space and a special call to her father.

In that year, after spending 195 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Williams was finally set to return home aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis (STS-117). Her mission was remarkable—she conducted multiple spacewalks and even managed to run a marathon in space. But her journey back to Earth didn’t go as smoothly as planned then too.

As Atlantis prepared to undock on June 22, 2007, an unexpected computer failure on the ISS raised serious concerns. The malfunction affected the station’s navigation and orientation systems, which could have made the shuttle’s departure risky. NASA engineers on the ground worked around the clock to fix the issue, and after some intense troubleshooting, they managed to restore control just in time.

Originally, Atlantis was supposed to land at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but bad weather forced NASA to change plans at the last minute. Instead, the shuttle was diverted to Edwards Air Force Base in California, extending the crew’s time in space just a little longer.

When Atlantis finally re-entered Earth’s atmosphere, Williams and her crewmates experienced intense G-forces—something completely different from the six months of weightlessness she had grown used to. She later recalled how heavy her body felt, how even lifting her arms took effort.

Despite the challenges, Atlantis touched down safely at Edwards, marking the end of Williams’ historic mission. As soon as the hatch opened, medical teams were ready to assist. After months without gravity, the astronauts' muscles had weakened, and their sense of balance was thrown off. Williams felt dizzy and exhausted as she stepped out, even struggling to hold her head up. But despite it all, she managed a smile and a wave for the cameras, showing her resilience.

A special call to home

One of the first things Williams did after landing was call her father, Deepak Pandya. It was a moment of pure relief for both of them.

"Dad, I’m back!" she said, her voice tired but filled with joy. Her father, who had been following every update anxiously, felt an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. He had spent months knowing the risks his daughter faced in space, and hearing her voice again was all he needed.

Over the next few weeks, Williams went through intense rehabilitation to regain her strength. Even simple tasks like walking, holding objects, or sleeping in a regular bed felt strange after so long in space. Reflecting on her experience, she said later, “Coming back to Earth is a journey in itself. Your body forgets how to deal with gravity, and it takes time to feel normal again. But the moment your feet touch the ground, you realise just how special home really is.”

Running a marathon in space

Sunita Williams has always been passionate about running. Before she left for the ISS in December 2006, she had already signed up for the 111th Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 2007. But since she was in the middle of a long-duration space mission, she decided to get creative—she would run the marathon in space!

Williams coordinated with the Boston Athletic Association to register as an official participant, making her one of the most unique runners in marathon history. On April 16, 2007, as over 20,000 runners hit the streets of Boston, Williams strapped herself to a treadmill aboard the ISS. Since there’s no gravity in space, she had to wear a harness and bungee cords to keep her feet on the treadmill.

She completed the 26.2 miles (42.2 km) in 4 hours, 23 minutes, and 10 seconds—running while watching a live feed of the marathon from orbit, feeling connected to the event despite being 220 miles above Earth.

For Williams, the marathon was more than just a personal achievement. She wanted to inspire people to stay active, proving that fitness is important—no matter where you are, even in space. It was also a way to raise awareness about the physical challenges astronauts face, as long-duration missions can weaken muscles and bones due to prolonged weightlessness.

Reflecting on the experience, she said later, “Running a marathon in space was surreal, but it reminded me of something important—staying connected to Earth and pushing yourself beyond your limits, whether in space or on the ground.”