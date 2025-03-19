A dog's head was discovered in a fridge during a raid at a fast food factory in Mohali during a raid. The shocking incident was reported in Mattaur after officials hunted down places suspected of unhygienic food production. They also found huge amounts of spoilt food which was later destroyed. Officials have launched a full-scale investigation into the matter.

Residents living in the area had been concerned about the food quality of the place and had lodged a complaint. A municipal team raided a momos and spring roll factory on Sunday operating out of a house. Visuals from the site on social media show workers using dirty water and rotten vegetables.

Several places were raided during the crackdown, which continued until Monday. Officials found nearly 60 kg of foul-smelling frozen chicken at some chicken shops in Mattaur. They also collected samples of momos, spring rolls and other foods and sent them for testing.

Mohali dog head horror

The place where a severed dog head was found had been operating for two years. It used to supply over a quintal of momos and spring rolls produced daily to several places across Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Kalka. They found what appeared to be the head of a pug dog in the fridge. As residents saw the dog's head, some of them shouted in horror, "Billa". The Municipal Corporation officials clarified that it was not used to prepare their daily food but was consumed by some staff members.

However, the dog head was sent to the Veterinary Department to check if dog meat was used in the factory's products. The District Health Officer (DHO) also visited two of the sites and found multiple violations. The vendors operating the establishment were found to be unregistered, and action will be taken against the factory owners and others involved in the business.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Sangita Jaina said that recommendations have been made to the Deputy Commissioner and the police. "Once the written report is submitted, necessary legal steps will be taken," she said.