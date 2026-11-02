/The Verdict | Putin’s ice cream diplomacy: Africa deserves more than a photo opportunity

A scoop of ice cream should hardly become an international controversy. Yet footage of Vladimir Putin offering frozen treats to African delegation leaders in Moscow has opened an uncomfortable debate about power, dignity and diplomatic results.

Kenyan reporting documented criticism of the scene, including the appearance of President William Ruto. Some viewers saw leaders being diminished by the optics. Others saw ordinary hospitality and an exaggerated reaction.

Accepting ice cream does not establish subservience. A short video cannot explain an entire diplomatic relationship. But citizens are entitled to scrutinise how their leaders represent them.

The more consequential question is what those leaders secured.

Moscow hosted the third Russia–Africa summit on October 28–29, following gatherings in 2019 and 2023. Ministerial meetings between summits have helped build a continuing diplomatic structure. This is sustained outreach, with ambitions extending well beyond ceremonial hospitality.

Russia wants stronger commercial relationships and greater strategic influence. Its engagement with African governments also helps counter Western efforts to isolate Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

African countries have their own reasons to engage: food supplies, energy, investment, technology and a wider choice of international partners. Their attendance should not be mistaken for automatic alignment with the Kremlin.

However, diversification only strengthens sovereignty when governments negotiate effectively and remain accountable.

Putin presents Russia as an alternative to Western domination. That claim deserves scrutiny through published agreements, viable financing and measurable benefits for the countries involved.

How many local jobs will projects create? What obligations will governments assume? Who monitors implementation? When should citizens expect delivery?

Those questions should follow every summit, regardless of the host.

The controversy offers African leaders an opportunity to move the conversation from appearances to evidence. Publish the terms. Explain the trade-offs. Report the results.

Putin can be expected to pursue Russia’s interests. African citizens should expect their leaders to pursue theirs with equal determination.