/Jensen Huang’s love affair, America’s chip war, and dangerous new conflict of interest | The Verdict

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to cheating on his wife, and he reportedly did so with a Chinese woman, Alice Huang, who is being investigated by American intelligence for being a spy. All amid the United States and China competing over chips and AI tech. This entire episode just exposed the risky cocktail of tech billionaires and foreign policy.

America has spent years trying to restrict China's access to its most advanced semiconductors. Yet Jensen Huang has repeatedly argued for selling more NVIDIA technology to the Chinese market, saying the two competitors need to work together for the sake of tech safety.

So were America's technology interests and its national security compromised? Well, there is no public proof yet. But that very possibility exposes a weakness in America's AI strategy. Washington thinks of the AI war as a battle of chips and computing power, while Beijing takes this battle as a fight about access, information and influence.



Republican lawmakers have called on Jensen Huang to testify before Congress on November 18. Democrats are also demanding answers from NVIDIA, calling for stronger laws to prevent advanced US technology from reaching China.

Regardless of whether these allegations are confirmed, what happens now is greater mistrust, tighter AI restrictions and an even more geo-politicised tech industry.

Countries would become more protective, the tech war will get deeper and dirtier, and the chip industry will be the modern battleground where every side is willing to do anything and everything to get hold of the tiniest bit of information.