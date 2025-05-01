Pakistan has named Lt General Muhammad Asim Malik as its National Security Adviser (NSA) amid rising tensions with neighbour India following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 people dead.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, Muhammad Asim Malik was formally given the task of the NSA. He will continue to serve as the ISI chief while also undertaking responsibilities as the nation's NSA.

"Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik HI (M), DG (I), shall hold the additional charge of the National Security Adviser, with immediate effect," read the notification.

Malik is Pakistan's 10th NSA. This is the first time that a serving ISI chief was given the task of serving concurrently in the two key positions.

As per Pakistan media reports, in his new position, Asim Malik will play a central role in shaping the country's national security strategy. Citing experts, the reports further suggest that combining the roles of ISI chief and National Security Adviser could enhance synergy between military intelligence and national security policymaking.

Who is Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik?

Lt General Muhammad Asim Malik is Pakistan's director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was appointed as the ISI head in September 2024.

Asim Malik's new appointment as NSA comes amid concerns about a possible military response from India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Before that, he was an adjutant general at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

A graduate of Fort Leavenworth, United States, and the Royal College of Defence Studies, United Kingdom, Lt Gen Malik began his career in September 1988.

Malik has previously commanded the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan.

He is the recipient of the Sword of Honour, an award given to the top cadet at the Pakistan Military Academy, Pakistan Air Force Academy, or other academies in Pakistan.

and has served as the chief instructor at the National Defence University (NDU), as well as an instructor at Pakistan Command and Staff College, Quetta.