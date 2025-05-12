India Pakistan war and ceasefire - 'Justice is Served' - who sent the post on Operation Sindoor? In the wee hours of May 7, one social media post from the Indian Army announced it: 'Justice is Served'. The post on X handle of Indian Army's AGDPI came just hours after India attacked nine terror launch pads across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that left 26 people dead, mostly Indian Hindu tourists. At a press conference held on Sunday (May 11) by the three chiefs of military operations, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the Director General of Military Operations of the Indian Army acknowledged and gave credit for the cryptic post that announced to the world that India had avenged the Pahalgam terror.

"I wonder if you have read out the tweet on ADGPI, that midnight, once we'd done what we had to in Operation SIndoor, and that's credit to my friend here on the left, 'Justice has been served'...That is all that I will say," said Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, pointing towards Major General Sandeep S Sharda of the Indian military's Additional Directorate General of Public Information.

Ghai spoke while answering a question from a journalist about the weapons used for the Operation Sindoor, which killed more than 100 terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The 'Justice is served' tweet. Why is it historic and symbolic

The Indian military post said:



"#PahalgamTerrorAttack

Justice is Served.

Jai Hind!"

Sent at 1:51 AM India time on May 7, 2025, the post has crossed 20.7 million views at the time of writing this.

It was the first time that the world saw the logo of Operation Sindoor.

One of the most symbolic names and logos of any operation by the Indian Armed Forces, it contained the image of a bowl of Sindoor, the vermilion that adorns married Indian women's foreheads.

The symbolism was unmissable. Those killed in the Pahalgam attack were men only, all chosen by the terrorists for the carnage after ascertaining that they were Hindus. Traditionally, the 'sindoor' is removed by women when their husbands die. The name, Operation Sindoor, made it clear who it was for: the women who lost the men of their lives to the dastardly terror attack of April 22.

ADGPI: Strategic communicators busting misinformation for Indian Armed Forces



ADGPI or the Additional Directorate General of Public Information is a department in the Indian Ministry of Defence.

ADGPI is responsible for disseminating information to the general public about the Indian Army's activities and policies.

Part of the Military Intelligence Directorate, ADGPI also fact-checks misinformation, and acts as a key strategic communication wing of the forces.

Major General Sandeep S Sharda, who coordinated the press conference on Sunday, is the additional director general of strategic communications.

He is the nodal officer in charge of notices to intermediaries such as social media platforms in case of violations when it comes to sharing any information pertaining to the armed forces.

His department is responsible for countering disinformation through the effective use of social media.