Congress vehemently rejected US President Donald Trump's mediation offer on the Kashmir issue, saying that the concern was not a "biblical 100-year-old conflict", but only started 78 years ago.

Congress MP Manish Tewari took to his official X handle and wrote in a post, "Someone in the US establishment needs to seriously educate their President @POTUS @realDonaldTrump that Kashmir is not a biblical 1000-year-old conflict. It started on October 22, 1947 - 78 years ago, when Pakistan invaded the Independent State of Jammu & Kashmir that subsequently was ceded to India in' FULL' by Maharaja Hari Singh on October 26, 1947 that includes areas illegally occupied by Pakistan till now. How difficult is it to grasp this simple fact?"

Reacting to Trump's statement, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh demanded an all-party meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues.

"The Indian National Congress once again demands that an all-party meeting be called under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister and a special session of Parliament be held on the issue of Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and the cessation of hostilities, announced first in Washington DC and subsequently by the Governments of India and Pakistan, so that all these issues can be discussed comprehensively," Jairam said.

"The Indian National Congress believes that the mention of a "neutral forum" for dialogue between India and Pakistan by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio raises several questions - have we abandoned the Shimla Agreement? Have we opened the door for third party mediation? The Indian National Congress would like to ask whether diplomatic channels are being reopened between India and Pakistan? What commitments have we sought from Pakistan and what have we received?" he questioned further.

Trump steps in with mediation offer after Indo-Pak ceasefire agreement

The remarks by the grand old party came after the United States president offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir, continuing to hold on to the claim of brokering the peace between India and Pakistan.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social handle.