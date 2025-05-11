The Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Sunday (May 11) addressed a press conference and briefed the country on Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan. From giving a detailed picture of how India hit terror targets in Pakistan to exposing Pakistan's false claims and its drone attacks on Indian civilians and military posts, the DGMOs set the record straight and also issued a big warning to the neighbouring country if in case it violates the ceasefire again.

Advertisment

The DGMO press briefing was led by:

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai , Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Indian Army

, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Indian Army Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti , Director General Air Operations (DG Air Ops), Indian Air Force

, Director General Air Operations (DG Air Ops), Indian Air Force Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General Naval Operations (DGNO), Indian Navy

Here are 10 key points from the DGMO press briefing

Advertisment

1. Operation Sindoor 'thumping' victory: The operation was a retaliatory strike in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian civilians. It acheieved its objectives and all Indian pilots involved in the strike returned. All I want to say is that our objectives have been achieved and all our pilots have been back home," Air Marshal AK Bharti said



2. Indian forces struck nine confirmed terrorist camps in Pakistan, including sites in Bahawalpur and Muridke. The Air Marshal further added that the operation was aimed at hitting designated targets with precision, "not to count the body bags," referring to the matter of the number of estimated casualties. India released satellite images, showing the extent of damage to Pakistan's terror camps.

"More than 100 terrorists killed in 9 terror hubs": India releases satellite images, showing the extent of damage to Pakistan's military bases as part of #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/ZxDdsOLNdR — WION (@WIONews) May 11, 2025

Advertisment



3. Over 100 terrorists were neutralized, including Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudassir Ahmad—linked to past major terror attacks. "Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberation under Operation Sindoor. More than 100 terrorists killed in nine terror targets on early May 7 operation," Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said.

Read More | 'They fire, we fire. They stop, we stop': India's BIG message to world after Op Sindoor, ceasefire understanding with Pakistan



4. Around 35–40 Pakistani military personnel were killed during the operation. DGMO Lieutenant Rajiv Ghai confirmed that the Pakistan Army has approximately lost 35 to 40 personnel between May 7 to 10. He said that India did not reveal the casualties on the Pakistani side as India's target was terror camps and not Army instalments. He added that it was only when Pakistan attacked the Indian Army installations, that India responded.



5. The Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Sunday (May 11) paid tributes to the Indian bravehearts who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor and ceasefire violations. The DGMOs also confirmed that as many as 100 terrorists were killed and the Pakistan Army also suffered casualties.



6. Air Force Success: The Indian Air Force destroyed 11 Pakistani air bases and successfully avoided any aircraft losses.On the nights of May 9 and 10, in three shot hours, the armed forces had destroyed 11 bases including those at Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skaru, Bholari and Jacobabad, said Air Marshal Bharti.

Read More | Inside story of Operation Sindoor: Air Marshal AK Bharti explains how IAF coordinated strikes on Pakistan’s terror strongholds



7. The Indian Navy was in full readiness and capable of striking anywhere on land or sea, including Karachi, when India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Vice Admiral AN Pramod said.“Our forces remained forward deployed in the Arabian Sea in a decisive posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at the time of our choosing,” Vice Admiral Pramod said.



8. During the Indian Armed Forces joint press conference on Sunday (May 11), Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said that if Pakistan violates the ceasefire again, India’s “response will be fierce and punitive” against them.



9. Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has given the green light to all Army Commanders in the western borders to launch counteraction if the understanding reached between India and Pakistan's the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) on May 10 is violated.

Read More | Operation Sindoor: India confirms killing over 100 terrorists in air strikes, including planners of IC-814 hijack, Pulwama attack





