A Pune-based man has claimed that he has video of the terrorists in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley that he accidentally captured while filming his daughter's reel. He has shared the video with the National Investigative Agency (NIA) for probe, he said.

Advertisment

In the video, a child can be seen dancing when two men - who allegedly carried out the attack - were seen. The man claimed that he identified the men after J&K Police released their sketches and decided to share the evidence with the investigative agencies. The Pune man has identified himself as social activist Sreejit Rameshan, who along with his family went on a tour to Pahalgam but fortunately, returned before the fatal attack happened.

“We started receiving frantic calls and messages from worried friends and relatives,” Rameshan told Punekar News. He added that the video was captured at 02:38 pm on April 18. He further claimed that the men in his video are similar to the sketches released by the administration. "The resemblance was unmistakable." He sent the video to NIA demanding a thorough verification “purely in the interest of national safety”.

Advertisment

Read More | Pakistani man claims he voted in Indian elections, has ration card: 'Staying here for last 17 years'

Meanwhile, there were a total of four terrorists, who killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week, WION has learned from sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at his residence on Wednesday (Apr 30). Two additional committee meetings, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), were also convened at his residence. The second CCS meeting after the Pahalgam attack discussed security preparedness.

Read More | India-Pak tensions: Ishaq Dar says he got TRF's name removed from UNSC statement

Advertisment

Pahalgam terror attack and fallout of India-Pakistan ties

A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack. However, they retracted their statement on April 26, claiming that its social media was compromised. However, the Indian government launched a massive crackdown against the terrorists and released sketches of three terrorists who were responsible for the attack. As per J&K Police, two terrorists involved in the attack were Pakistani nationals and the third, was a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of several other terrorists, have been demolished.

Read More | India writes to Pakistan about Indus Waters Treaty decision, highlights 'sustained cross border terrorism'

On the diplomatic front, the Indian government halted the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed the Attari border. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."