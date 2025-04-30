A Pakistani man who left India due to visa cancellations by India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack has claimed that he has been in India for 17 years, has voted in Indian elections and has a ration card. His video has gone viral on the internet with many asking how he was allowed to vote despite being a Pakistani citizen. In the video, the man who identified himself as Osama said that has completed his school studies in India and is currently pursuing Bachelor's degree. Condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley on April 22, he asked why is he being sent to Pakistan where he has no future. Indian news agency ANI shared a video of the man from Attari Border who said, "I have been staying here for the last 17 years. I appeal to the government to give us some time. I have cast my vote here, I have my ration card..." This has raised major concerns about the sanctity of elections in the country and threats of illegal migrants who may be staying in the country and getting the same rights as the citizens of the country.

'I have Aadhar, voter ID, domicile, ration card...": Pakistani student urges Indian government to extend deportation deadline

.#Pakistan #PahalgamTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/0lDsshHswF — WION (@WIONews) April 30, 2025

Pahalgam terror attack and fallout of India-Pakistan ties

A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack. However, they retracted their statement on April 26, claiming that its social media was compromised. However, the Indian government launched a massive crackdown against the terrorists and released sketches of three terrorists who were responsible for the attack. As per J&K Police, two terrorists involved in the attack were Pakistani nationals and the third, was a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of several other terrorists, have been demolished.

On the diplomatic front, the Indian government halted the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed the Attari border. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif calling for a "neutral probe." Pakistan also resorted to issuing a "war threat" over the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action and warned of ending the Simla Agreement, along with shutting down Pakistani airspace for Indian flights.

