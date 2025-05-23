India-Afghan talks shake Pakistan? DG ISPR tries to escape responsibility amid deteriorating security situation in Balochistan

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi recently held talks, in a first minister-level outreach to the Taliban administration.

Afghan's minister condemned the Pahalgam terror attack by terrorists backed by Pakistan, in which 26 people lost their lives.

However, as India and Afghanistan held conversations, this caused panic in Pakistan and it suggested that Afghans were being used as India's proxy.

This claim comes in the wake of deteriorating conditions in Pakistan as there have been multiple attacks as well as growing calls from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) for their independence.

However, Pakistan has not been able to tackle the unrest and is now finding it easier to transfer the onus on others, as seen during the briefing by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry (L) and the Interior Secretary.

Notably, outfits like the TTP have been blamed by Pakistan as being harboured by the Taliban and Afghanistan.

Also read: Balochistan wants independence: How Pakistan exploited Balochistan and suppressed its quest for freedom

“Illegal Afghans are being pushed out and actions are being taken against the crime-terror nexus," DG ISPR said.

"In Balochistan, illegal trade routes are being shut down to stop funding for these terrorists,” he added.

Yet, Pakistan DG ISPR in the joint briefing goes on to claim that Pakistan has decades of counter-terrorism operation experience.

"Our IBOs continue, we do over 150 Intelligence Operations (IBO) on a daily basis," DG ISPR said.

Pakistan goes on to claim that the IBO continues but has failed to keep the attacks in check.

Going back to what India and Afghanistan discussed during the call, EAM Jaishankar welcomed the Afghan minister's firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports.

Also read: 'Attempt to hoodwink the world': India dismisses Pakistan's accusation over Balochistan school bus attack