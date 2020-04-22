Coronavirus cases cross 10,000 in Pakistan

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has shot up to over 10,000 with Sindh and Punjab province together accounting for over 7,000 cases.

The death toll due to the virus has reached 212 in the country.

Pakistan's Punjab province reported three more cases as the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,331. Sindh health minister Pechuho said the "peak" in cases would occur in May with authorites on alert as cases have spiked in recent weeks.

The Pakistan government has pledged large scale support to the Sindh government as the number of cases continue to rise as 320 people tested positive for COVID-19. Sindh also recorded three new deaths.

The country reported 83 cases in which patients recovered from the virus even as nine more coronavirus cases were reported in Islamabad in the last 24 hours.

Gilgit-Baltistan also recorded two more cases of the virus on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Imran Khan underwent a coronavirus test authorities said. The results of the test are due to be out today.