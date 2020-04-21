Pakistan's Punjab province records 474 new coronavirus cases; 197 dead nationwide

The death toll due to coronavirus in Pakistan rose to 197 as the number of cases shot up to 9,505 on Tuesday.

Pakistan's Punjab province continued to witness high COVID-19 cases with 4,195 patients, with Sindh recording 3,053 cases of the virus.

Sindh recorded 289 cases of the virus with 5 deaths in the last 24 hours, reports said.

As the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise in the country, Punjab minister Rashid said the country was conducting a large number of tests.

Balochistan reported one more death taking the toll in the region to six. Punjab recorded 474 new coronavirus cases in the biggest daily jump even as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Pakistan President Arif Alvi visited Muzaffarabad to review the coronavirus situation in the region.

According to the government, the number of COVIDd-19 cases in Pakistan has crossed 2,000.