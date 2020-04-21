Pakistani social worker Faisal Edhi tests positive for coronavirus

Faisal Edhi, the chief of the non-profit social welfare organisation Edhi Foundation has been tested positive for the COVID-19 in Islamabad, confirmed Mohammad Bilal, spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation.

Faisal Edhi is the son of Abdul Sattar Edhi who was a Pakistani social worker who founded the Edhi Foundation, which runs one of the world's largest volunteer ambulance network.

The Edhi Foundation representative said that the test was conducted two days ago at the Al-Shifa hospital in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 16 more deaths from the coronavirus, taking the country's toll to 192, while the number of confirmed spiked to over 9,000.

The Minister of National Health Services reported that 16 people died during the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 192.

The total number of confirmed cases reached 9,216 after 796 new infections were reported.

