Coronavirus cases surge to over 8,600 in Pakistan; 181 dead

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has shot up to over 8,600 with Punjab recording 3,700 cases and Sindh reporting over 2,700 cases.

Also Read: Pakistan starts repatriating its citizens stranded in UAE

There have been 181 fatalities due to the virus in the country.

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah said that at least 115 COVID-19 patients were below aged 10 with 223 cases being reported with 5 deaths.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 98 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 19 deaths.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urged citizens to remain at home as the country fights the epidemic.

Last week, in a major relief to the government, the IMF had approved nearly $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Pakistan to combat the epidemic.

"While uncertainty remains high, the near-term economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to be significant, giving rise to large fiscal and external financing needs," IMF said.