Today's Moon crash: A warning we can't ignore

The rocket stage that hit the Moon on August 5 did not choose its target. Nobody was steering it. It had no fuel, no engine power and no plan. Travelling at about 8,700 kilometres per hour, the spent upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 — leftover from the January 2025 launch of a lunar lander — struck the far edge of the Moon near Einstein crater, most likely throwing up a plume of dust and digging a fresh hole in the surface.

It is a dramatic picture. But the real lesson is much closer to home, right above our heads.

At this moment, more than 33,000 objects are being tracked in orbit around the Earth, moving at roughly 28,000 kilometres per hour. That is only what we can see and follow. Countless smaller bits are invisible to our instruments.

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A new study, The Space Debris Report (https://www.accu.co.uk/p/525-the-space-debris-report), published by Accu Components, a precision engineering components supplier, has put numbers to this mess. The figures come from the Space-Track catalogue maintained by the US Space Surveillance Network, analysed by Accu, along with European Space Agency data showing about 15,800 tonnes of material trapped in orbit as of early 2026. Public catalogues today show slightly higher totals, since launches keep adding to the count month by month.

Break the 33,269 tracked objects down and the picture becomes clearer. Of these, 17,682 are payloads, meaning working or dead satellites. Another 2,396 are rocket bodies — exactly the same category as the Falcon 9 stage that hit the Moon. A huge 12,550 are debris fragments, and 641 are unassigned.

That means nearly 47 per cent of all tracked objects are junk. And since many satellites counted as payloads have stopped working, the real share of useless, uncontrollable objects is even higher. Put simply, for every 10 satellites in orbit there are 7 tracked pieces of rubbish.

Why should this worry an ordinary person on the ground? Because these satellites are not distant toys. They run your phone's GPS, your weather forecasts, your television signal and, increasingly, your internet. A single collision can end a mission in a second.

And size does not protect you. A tiny fleck of paint once chipped a window on the International Space Station. At orbital speed, even a small chip hits like a bullet. That is why spacecraft today must be built with heavier shielding and greater tolerance to impacts, which adds cost and weight to every launch.

The most worrying part is that the problem feeds itself. Emily Sacchi, Aerodynamics Engineer at the Bath University Rocketry Team, warns that even if all launches stopped today, debris levels would keep rising, because collisions and break-ups create new fragments faster than old ones fall back and burn up.

Who is responsible? The data shows the load is not shared equally, largely because of how long each actor has been launching and a few unusual events. Three actors account for 96 per cent of the 12,550 debris objects in orbit — China, the CIS (the former Soviet states) and the United States together account for 12,041 of them.

China's share comes largely from its 2007 anti-satellite weapons test, widely seen as one of the worst debris-creating events in the history of spaceflight. Thousands of fragments from that single test are still circling the Earth. The CIS figure reflects decades of Soviet-era activity. The American figure comes from a very long launch history plus the 2009 crash between the dead Russian satellite Kosmos 2251 and the working Iridium 33 satellite. That accident alone produced thousands of pieces, and hundreds were still in orbit more than a decade later.

There is another useful way to read the data — the debris intensity score, meaning the number of debris objects in orbit for every active satellite an operator has. The global average is 0.71. China, France and the CIS have the highest scores, running three to five times above average, with China at close to 4. The European Space Agency, Canada, Germany and the UK show near-zero scores, suggesting a cleaner way of working.

Solutions are being built. Under the idea of Active Debris Removal, engineers are testing laser brooms, magnetic capture systems and other methods to pull dead objects down. Ben Imber, Project Lead at Sheffield Hallam's Rocketry Team, says bigger organisations are already designing satellites that burn up fully on re-entry, or that plan their own exit path at the end of life.

But he adds a caution. The field is still new and mostly limited to larger players. With many new companies entering, he says a common agreement or inspection process is needed as low Earth orbit becomes crowded.

One question remains open. When debris burns up on re-entry, it does not vanish — it leaves fine metallic particles high in the atmosphere. Scientists are watching this closely because such particles may affect the ozone layer and cloud formation, and nobody yet knows how much the atmosphere can absorb.

The Moon crash was the same story, only where we could see it plainly. Up there, one abandoned rocket found an empty crater. Down here, thousands of them are still circling — among satellites we use every day.