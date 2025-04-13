Everything modern armies do relies on the electromagnetic (EM) spectrum. Without this invisible backbone of communications, surveillance, navigation, targeting, and command systems, today’s highly digitised forces are blind, deaf, and disconnected.

As such, modern warfare is no longer just about physical dominance. Victory now hinges on who can control the electromagnetic spectrum.

For India, the stakes could not be higher. With two nuclear-armed neighbours and contested borders stretching thousands of kilometres, the ability to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum is absolutely necessary.

So now, Electronic Warfare (EW) systems are the new high ground—used to protect assets, disrupt enemy operations, and maintain operational secrecy in a combat environment increasingly shaped by drones, satellites, and cyber strikes.

India’s armed forces, particularly the Army, have taken decisive steps to fortify their capabilities in this domain.

EW, once a specialised support function, is now at the heart of India’s push to dominate future battlefields.

While addressing the 64th National Defence College (NDC) Course, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi laid out the Indian Army’s comprehensive modernisation roadmap, structured around five strategic pillars: Jointness and Integration, Force Restructuring, Modernisation and Technology Infusion, Systems, Processes, and Functions, and Human Resource Management.

These pillars, he emphasised, are not standalone efforts but interconnected components of a future-ready force aligned with the challenges of modern warfare.

As part of the third pillar—Modernisation and Technology Infusion—General Dwivedi highlighted the critical need to enhance the Army’s communication architecture, especially under contested conditions where electronic warfare (EW) threats are intensifying.

Communication Security SAMBHAV Hai

Key to this push is the Secure Army Mobile Bharat Version (SAMBHAV)—a secure mobile communication platform developed indigenously for the Indian Army.

Essentially, it is a military-grade alternative to commercial messaging and coordination apps, tailored for use in operational and tactical scenarios where security, reliability, and control are paramount.

SAMBHAV is a crucial tool in the Indian Army's efforts to strengthen EW resilience.

In electronic warfare scenarios, the first targets are usually communication networks. SAMBHAV provides a secure, encrypted mobile communication platform that allows personnel—especially at the tactical and operational levels—to stay connected without risking interception or signal compromise.

From Signals to Supremacy: Samyukta

Spurred by increasing threats along both its western and northern borders, the Army has embarked on a comprehensive upgrade of its EW arsenal.

At the heart of this transformation is Samyukta, India’s first large-scale mobile integrated EW system. Co-developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), and the Army’s own Corps of Signals, Samyukta is designed for tactical dominance. It can intercept, monitor, and jam a vast range of enemy communications and radar systems—from High Frequency (HF) to Millimetre Waves (MMW).

Deployed on mobile platforms, it offers rapid field mobility and supports both Electronic Support Measures (ESM) and Electronic Countermeasures (ECM).

Himashakti Scales Heights

But terrain matters. And along the high-altitude Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the challenges of electronic warfare multiply. This is where Himashakti comes in—a bespoke EW solution engineered for mountain warfare.

Unlike older systems that faltered in harsh conditions, Himashakti offers precision signal detection in low-oxygen, freezing environments, and thrives in Line-of-Sight (LoS)-restricted landscapes. Its integration with drones, satellite communications, and network-centric warfare platforms ensures that the Army isn’t just listening—it’s also responding in real time.

By embedding EW capabilities directly into mountainous combat formations, India is signalling its intention to match China’s growing electronic and cyber footprint across contested regions.

The Integrated Edge

Further reinforcing India’s spectrum warfare ambitions is the Integrated Electronic Warfare Platform (IEWP)—a multi-terrain system capable of intercepting, locating, and jamming enemy communications across a frequency range that stretches from HF to K-band.

IEWP is divided into specialised mobile segments: low, mid, and high-frequency jamming units, all linked to a central Command Centre through redundant communication networks. These connections ensure the system is not only flexible but also resistant to enemy countermeasures—courtesy of ECCM (Electronic Counter-Countermeasures) protocols. It’s a web of mobile assets, communicating across secure radio and physical lines, feeding data into command hubs that can adjust strategies on the fly.

With this, the Army is no longer just defending its networks—it is actively shaping the battlespace, degrading enemy command chains before the first bullet is even fired.

AI Integration: Revolutionising Electronic Warfare

A pivotal component of the Army’s modernisation is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into electronic warfare systems. AI dramatically enhances EW effectiveness by rapidly analysing vast quantities of signal data, identifying enemy electromagnetic emissions, and classifying threats in real-time.

AI-powered analytics enable the automated detection and recognition of hostile radar, communications, and navigation signals, significantly reducing the reaction time required to counter these threats. AI systems can swiftly recommend or autonomously activate jamming, spoofing, and disruption techniques, adjusting responses dynamically as enemy electronic tactics evolve.

Furthermore, AI can predict adversary behaviours by identifying patterns in electronic signatures, allowing EW units to preemptively disrupt communications and radar systems before they can effectively threaten Indian forces. This proactive capability adds a crucial layer of agility, enabling the Army to remain one step ahead in electronic dominance.

Integrating AI into platforms such as Samyukta, Himashakti, and IEWP means these systems not only react faster but can also dynamically coordinate their operations across multiple EW platforms, creating a resilient, adaptive network of electronic defence and attack capabilities.

Bridging the Gap: Cyber and EW in Lockstep

As adversaries increasingly blend cyberattacks with electronic jamming, India is responding in kind. A critical part of the Army’s evolving doctrine is the convergence of cyber operations with EW capabilities—something that fits snugly within its broader Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) framework.

MDO, a concept originally developed in the United States, involves the coordinated use of land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace assets to achieve a strategic edge. The Indian Army is integrating these principles into joint exercises, simulating complex scenarios where EW units jam communication lines while cyber teams attack backend servers and data streams.

Recent acquisitions of high-tech radar systems and electronic countermeasure suites are testament to this vision. From disabling enemy air defences to ensuring seamless troop communication, EW is now a combat multiplier—an indispensable layer in the modern Indian military machine.

Why Electronic Warfare Must Stay Front and Centre

Pakistan’s pursuit of advanced jamming and signal interception systems, coupled with China’s expansive investments in cyber-electronic integration, means India cannot afford to lag behind. While Samyukta, Himashakti, and IEWP are significant strides, gaps remain—especially in cross-service coordination, real-time data fusion, and integration with space-based assets.

Bridging these divides will require more than equipment. It will need investment in training, private sector innovation, and rapid doctrinal evolution.

India’s strategic planners must now prioritise EW innovation with the same urgency once reserved for missiles and aircraft.

In this new theatre of war, silence is no longer golden. It’s weaponised—and the side that hears, disrupts, and controls first, wins.