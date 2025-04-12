In India's Jammu and Kashmir, an India army officer of the White Knight Corps "laid down his life while gallantly leading a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC)".

The Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) officer has been identified as Subedar Kuldeep Chand of 9 Punjab.

Indian Army pays tribute to fallen soldier

In a post on X, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps paid a tribute to JCO Subedar Kuldeep Chand. They said: "General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand of 9 PUNJAB. He laid down his life while gallantly leading a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani on the night of 11 Apr 2025".

"His team's valour and Sub Kuldeep's ultimate sacrifice foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," added the post.

#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of #Braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand of 9 PUNJAB. He laid down his life while gallantly leading a #CounterInfiltration operation along the #LineofControl in the #Keri-#Battal area of #Sunderbani on the night of 11 Apr… pic.twitter.com/y6MmMcfTN9 — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) April 12, 2025

This happened as terrorists tried to infiltrate the Indian side of the LoC in the Keri-Battal area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

Three terrorists killed

The White Knight Corps confirmed that the operation has been ongoing for four days, and a total of three terrorists have been killed so far.

"Alert Army soldiers engaged the terrorists in an exchange of gunfire and the infiltration bid was foiled."

"In the exchange of fire with the terrorists, one JCO was critically injured. He was shifted to hospital yesterday. He succumbed to critical injuries today," said officials.

Multiple surveillance measures and ambushes were set up in the area based on intelligence inputs in a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), sources said.

Authorities have placed the entire region on high alert as search operations continue to track down potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies)