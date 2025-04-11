One terrorist was killed after the exchange of fire resumed between terrorists and security forces in the Chhatru forest area of Kishtwar district. Security forces were carrying out a massive search operation in the forest area on the third consecutive day. The Indian Army has said that in the gunfight, one terrorist has been killed while the operation was still going on.

"Op Chhatru, Based on specific #intelligence, a joint search and destroy #operation along with @jkp was launched on 09 Apr in #Chhatru forest #Kishtwar. Contact was established late evening on the same day. The #terrorists were effectively engaged, and firefight ensued. One #terrorist has thus far been neutralised. Despite hostile terrain & adverse weather, relentless operations by our #brave #Soldiers continues," the Indian Army said.

The twin encounters between security forces and terrorists started on April 9 in Kishtwar and Udhampur districts. Both operations have been on since. More deployment was brought in at the Kishtwar encounter site to make sure the terrorists did not flee from the spot. Security forces believe two to three more terrorists are holed up at the operation site.

Based on specific intelligence, a joint search and destroy operation along with J&K Police was launched on 9th April in Chhatru forest Kishtwar. Contact was established late evening on the same day. The terrorists were effectively engaged and firefight ensued. One terrorist has… pic.twitter.com/5rtt1QDGJS — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

#WATCH | J&K | Security forces have enhanced surveillance in high-altitude areas of Jammu Kashmir’s Bhaderwah following encounters in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts and in view of the melting snow in high-altitude meadows, a major contributing factor to infiltration in the… pic.twitter.com/WK6uCr8U59 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

One More operation is being carried out by security forces in the Udhampur district. A brief gunfight between security forces and terrorists took place on April 9 and since then security forces have been carrying out the search operation in the area.

Security forces have also pushed in drones and choppers to look for the hiding terrorists in the forest area. Security forces not only have been dealing with the dense forest ranges but also the bad weather conditions. It's been raining across various parts of the Union Territory for the last few days.