/Coach Gautam Gambhir's Test track record: A recipe for disaster or a failed 'transition'?

Gautam Gambhir’s reign as the head coach could see its darkest hour as the Indian Test team nears another embarrassing defeat on home soil. At the time of writing on Monday (Nov 24), India were already staring down the barrel for yet another defeat on home soil as India trail South Africa by 314 runs in the second innings. In what now looks like another series defeat, is Gautam Gambhir’s coaching a recipe for disaster or a failed transition process?

What do the numbers say?

Since taking over the charge of the Indian Test team, Gambhir’s performance as the coach in the red-ball format has been a worry. It all started in October 2024 when he first took charge of the Indian side in the Test format. India lost its first Test series on home turf as they were condemned to a 0-3 defeat. Just months later, India lost 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, meaning India were unable to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in England.

Fast forward six months, and India gave a good account of themselves as they ended the series 2-2. This also meant India were unable to beat Australia, New Zealand and England under Gambhir. Now things could get even worse for the Indian head coach as they are likely to lose 2-0 in what is another embarrassing home whitewash.

Gambhir’s record as head coach

In 18 matches in charge of the Indian side in the red-ball format, the World Cup winner has guided India to wins in seven matches, along with two draws. However, it is the number of defeats that makes it worse. He has lost nine matches, which will become 10 if India lose the ongoing Guwahati Test. While India’s win over West Indies was impressive, that win won’t do too many favours to the former Delhi batter.

Failed transition?

Since taking over the reign of the Indian side, senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin have retired and were not in the future plans. The decision to keep them away from the side was backed by a few but criticised by many, as they were never given farewell matches. On the other hand, players like Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair and others were promoted but never performed and were dropped.

Overall, the transition of the Indian team to the Test team has been a failure on multiple grounds. Bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh were never given a full opportunity to return and play for the Indian side.

So it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Gambhir as his talks for his sacking are getting intensified, while hardly anyone is calling for him to stay in charge.