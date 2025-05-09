In a startling disclosure, the Indian government has accused Pakistan of launching a massive drone attack on Indian cities while cunningly using civilian aircraft as a shield. On Thursday, May 8, 2025, Pakistan kept its airspace open, allowing civilian flights to operate, which India claims was a deliberate ploy to mask their aggressive actions. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned the attack, stating that Pakistan targeted civilian buildings, military bases, and religious sites like temples, gurdwaras, and convents, calling it a “new low” for Pakistan.

According to the government, Pakistan likely deployed 300-400 Turkish-made Asisguard Songar armed drones to carry out these attacks across northern India. However, India’s advanced air defence systems sprang into action, successfully jamming and shooting down several of these drones. Tragically, heavy shelling by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch region claimed the lives of two students from a convent school when their home was hit.

Even on Friday evening, flight-tracking websites showed civilian flights operating in Pakistani airspace, while Indian airspace remained clear of civilian aircraft, highlighting the stark contrast in the two nations’ approaches. India’s air defence network proved its strength by intercepting the swarm of drones, preventing large-scale damage.

What are Asisguard Songar Drones?

The Asisguard Songar, likely used by Pakistan as per Indian government sources, is a Turkish-made armed drone designed for surveillance and targeted attacks. It is a compact, versatile unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) known for its advanced capabilities. Below are the complete specifications of the Songar drone, based on defence insights:

> Weight: Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW) of 45 kg, making it lightweight yet capable of carrying significant payloads.

> Range: Operational range of up to 10 km, allowing it to strike targets from a safe distance.

> Flight Time: Can stay airborne for approximately 30 minutes, depending on payload and weather conditions.

> Payload Capacity: Can carry up to 5 kg of equipment, including weapons, cameras, or sensors.

> Weapons: Equipped with a stabilised machine gun or grenade launcher, capable of firing 5.56mm or 7.62mm ammunition. It can also carry micro-munitions for precision strikes.

> Altitude: Operates at a maximum altitude of 2,800 metres above sea level, suitable for high-altitude regions like Jammu and Kashmir.

> Speed: Cruises at speeds of up to 60 km/h, enabling quick deployment and evasion.

> Control System: Uses a secure, encrypted communication system for real-time control and data transmission.

> Sensors: Equipped with high-resolution electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) cameras for day and night operations, along with laser rangefinders for accurate targeting.

> Autonomy: Features semi-autonomous flight modes, including waypoint navigation and target tracking, reducing the need for constant operator input.

> Design: Quadcopter configuration with four rotors, providing stability and manoeuvrability in challenging environments.

Special Features:

> Real-time video feed for situational awareness.

> Modular payload system, allowing quick swapping of weapons or sensors.

> Anti-jamming technology to resist electronic warfare tactics.

These specifications make the Songar a formidable tool for both surveillance and combat, which Pakistan is suspected to have used to target Indian civilian and military sites.

India’s robust response

India’s air defence network, including systems like the S-400 and Akash missiles, along with advanced counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) grids, effectively neutralised the threat posed by the Songar drones. The Indian Army reported shooting down over 50 drones in areas like Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot using L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, and Schilka systems. The debris from these downed drones is being analysed, with preliminary reports suggesting their likely Turkish origin.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that targeting religious and civilian structures marks a dangerous escalation by Pakistan. He urged the international community to take note of Pakistan’s tactics, including using civilian flights as a shield to cover their drone operations.

A new low in India-Pakistan tensions

The suspected use of Asisguard Songar drones in such large numbers highlights a growing reliance on advanced technology in the India-Pakistan conflict. India’s swift and effective response demonstrates the strength of its air defence systems and its resolve to protect its sovereignty. As tensions continue to simmer, the international community watches closely, with calls for both nuclear-armed neighbours to de-escalate.

India remains on high alert, with its defence forces ready to counter any further provocations. The nation stands united in condemning Pakistan’s actions and honouring the memory of the young students lost in this tragic escalation.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science writer and Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. Contact: [email protected])

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)