Asia Cup: Reminiscing Virat Kohli's career-defining 183 versus Pakistan in 2012 edition

Recently, Virat Kohli completed 1,000 days since his last international ton. Kohli's last triple-figure score came in late 2019. Back then, no one knew a word about Covid-19. Kohli was India's all-format skipper. India still remained unbeaten versus Pakistan in World Cup history. IPL remained an eight-team tournament. MS Dhoni hadn't announced international retirement.

In a nutshell, it has been very long since Kohli broke his international century drought. To date, his dismal run surprises many -- even though it has now lasted for nearly three years. While he is getting vital scores under his belt at regular intervals (although it has evaded him since the beginning of IPL 2022 as well), cricket fans remain stunned seeing someone struggle for big scores who had made it a habit of performing consistently across formats.

Such was Kohli's knack for scoring centuries that Australia's current white-ball captain Aaron Finch had made heads turn applauding King Kohli's heroics with a heartfelt tweet in 2016. He wrote, "Dear Virat Kohli, Can you please stop making batting look so easy, it's embarrassing for most other batters in the world. Thanks"

Nonetheless, the harsh reality at present is that the 33-year-old Kohli is now struggling for big scores. As he gears up for his international return -- post the England tour -- in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022, here's reliving Kohli's career-defining 183 that came in the tournament's 2012 edition versus Pakistan:

On March 18 2012, MS Dhoni-led India faced Mishab-ul-Haq's Pakistan in the Asia Cup, held in the 50-over format. Indian bowlers were in for a leather hunt on a batting track as Pakistani openers Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez's respective tons, and their 224-run opening stand, along with Younis Khan's 34-ball 52 propelled Men in Green to 329/6, after they opted to bat first. Praveen Kumar and Ashok Dinda accounted for two wickets each but R Ashwin remained economical, ending with 10-0-56-1.

In reply, India lost Gautam Gambhir -- who scored a ton in the previous game versus Sri Lanka -- for a 2-ball duck. Kohli, who also scored a century in the Lanka face-off, came at No. 3. At first, Sachin Tendulkar played the aggressor's role, using his experience to keep the scoreboard ticking. He fell for a well-compiled 48-ball 52 (his last international inning) before the Kohli show resumed. At 133-2, Kohli was joined by current Indian captain Rohit Sharma as the duo showed their class and maturity to keep India moving forward in the tall run-chase.

Rohit-Kohli found the gaps, ran well between wickets, picked their bowlers smartly to take India ahead. Kohli kept getting better with each over and raced to his career-best 183 (remains his highest ODI score to date). His innings was laced with 22 fours and two sixes, at a whopping strike rate of 123.65. Courtesy of his impressive knock, India completed the run-chase with six wickets in hand, along with 13 balls to spare. Rohit also played his part with a cautious 83-ball 68. The two were involved in an entertaining 168-run knock as Dhoni & Co. defeated Pakistan with ease.

Kohli's 183 remains the highest score by a batter in Asia Cup history. So far, he has 613 runs from 11 matches in the tournament, at a staggering average of 61.30 including three tons and a solitary half-century. Will King Kohli rediscover his form in the forthcoming Asia Cup, against one of his favourite opponents?

Well, not many days remain for us to know all the answers with India taking on Pakistan on August 28, in Dubai.