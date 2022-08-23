Run-machine Pujara surpasses Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in elite list with impressive ton for Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara is on a run-scoring spree for Sussex. After a splendid run in the County Championship Division Two for Sussex -- ending with a tally of 1094 runs in 13 innings at 109.40 including three double tons among five centuries -- India's Test specialist has carried his unbelievable form in the Royal London One-Day Cup. As a result, the right-hander scored his third century in five games for Sussex.

With this, Pujara has surpassed India's former captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan's batting sensation and all-format skipper Babar Azam in an elusive list to stand second in world cricket. Riding on a 75-ball century before he ended at 132 off 90 deliveries, Pujara combined with opener Tom Alsop's unbeaten 189 to help Sussex post a mammoth 400/4 versus Middlesex in Group A tie, in Hove.

Courtesy of his impressive knock, Pujara has surpassed both Kohli and Babar to achieve the second-highest batting average in List A cricket consisting of a minimum of 100 innings. The right-hander's current average of 57.48 in 109 innings is only second to Australia's former finisher Michael Bevan, who averaged 57.86 in 153 innings. Meanwhile, Babar comes next comprising an average of 56.56 in 153 innings followed by Kohli. The Indian star batter follows suit with an average of 56.60 in 286 innings.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Wasim Akram joins 'best batsman' debate ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

In addition, Pujara's third ton of the tournament helped him become only the second batter in this season to go beyond the 500-run mark. Post his 132-run knock, which helped Sussex beat Middlesex by a whopping 157-run margin, his tally now reads a staggering 614 runs in eight innings. His scores are as follows - 9 (16), 63 (71), 14* (7), 107 (79), 174 (131), 49* (68), 66 (66), 132 (90).