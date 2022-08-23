Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Wasim Akram joins 'best batsman' debate ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Babar Azam will enter the forthcoming Asia Cup as the No. 1 batter in the ICC T20I rankings. He has been in sensational form in the ongoing calendar year and even holds the numero uno position in ODI rankings. Babar is set to be pitted against one of his greatest rivals Virat Kohli when India and Pakistan face each other in the 2022 Asia Cup edition, in the UAE.

Kohli, on the other hand, is entering the Asian championship with all eyes on him. The 33-year-old had a woeful tour of England, without a single half-century across formats, and also had an ordinary run in IPL 2022, for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kohli, with 70 international tons, last scored a century at the highest level in late 2019. Thus, he has his back against the wall.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram recently joined the best batsmen debate while talking about Babar and Kohli. Sharing his views at a press conference, the ex-swingking stated that Babar is on track to be one of the modern greats. "The comparisons are only natural. When we played people used to compare Inzamam, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. Before that it was Sunil Gavaskar Javed Miandad, G Vishwanath and Zaheer Abbas. Babar has been very consistent, because he has got the right technique. He is very hungry and very fit. He is still a young captain but is learning very fast," Akram told Star Sports.

He added, "However, comparisons with Virat it is too early. Babar is on the right track to be where Virat Kohli is but to compare him with him at this stage is too early. But he is absolutely on the right track to be one of the modern greats."

It will be interesting to see who among Kohli and Babar will have the last laugh in the forthcoming India-Pakistan showdown at the Asia Cup, which will be held in the shortest format as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 T20 World Cup.