Virat Kohli one of the greatest of all time, they are having a go at him unnecessarily: Wasim Akram

Virat Kohli's form continues to be a topic of discussion in the cricketing fraternity. The 33-year-old has been out of form for quite some time and hasn't been part of the action at the international level since India's tour of England, where he returned without a single half-century across formats. Thus, all eyes are on the former Indian skipper on how he returns to his best in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, to be held in the UAE.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, which will be held in the shortest format as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 T20 World Cup, former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram has come out in support of under-fire Kohli. He labelled him as one of the greatest of all time and has backed him to overcome his rut in the upcoming Asian championship.

"Let me start off with from last year or so, whatever I have been seeing on social media, from Indian fans, against Virat Kohli... most of them, fans or press, or whoever they may be, having a go at him unnecessarily. He is only 33, he is one of the greatest of all time," Akram said during a press conference organised by Star Sports.

"He is extraordinary. He is averaging 50-plus in all formats, he is still fit as a fiddle, he is still one of the best fielders in the Indian squad and like they say, form is temporary, class is forever. That is Virat Kohli. I am sure he will come back and score runs. I hope he doesn't come back against Pakistan, but he will make a comeback," Akram added.

Kohli will like to come to his best in India's Asia Cup opener, where they face Babar Azam-led Pakistan in Dubai. This will be the first time the two Asian giants will lock horns against each other following last year's T20 World Cup face-off, where India were hammered by ten wickets. Interestingly, the arch-rivals will meet at the same venue and Kohli-starrer India will hope to settle scores this time around.

Rohit Sharma-led India enter the tournament as favourites given their red-hot form in the shortest format since the 2021 T20 World Cup. India won the Asia Cup in the 2016 as well as in the 2018 edition.