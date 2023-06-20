Yog: Journey from normal to supernormal

In times when the world was inhabited by barbarians as per modern historians, vedic rishis were making discoveries which are yet to be made by modern science. Historic accounts narrate stories of men who engineered bridges which seem impossible to be constructed with human muscles, who brought down rains and rivers on earth, who created parallel universes, who travelled to the sun and the moon, who covered the sun with clouds at will, who appeared and disappeared, who left their body at will…Rishi Kanad gave the Archimedes Principle 2500 years before Archimedes, Sulbasutras and Shatpath Brahman describe the Pythagoras theorem much before Pythagoras. Surya Siddhanta details the sizes and shapes, motions and distances of planets and stars with remarkable accuracy. Sushruta had mastered the human body and performed surgeries like rhinoplasty.

How were the yogis and rishis able to achieve all this…thousands of years ago? What is it that limits ordinary men from doing the same? The brain for an ordinary person functions at an efficiency of 7-8%, which is sufficient for the functions of the basic five senses. A human being however has 16 senses, which in turn are a function of the 92-93% brain that remains unutilised…it is this unutilised potential that was tapped into by the vedic masters through the science of yog.

Patanjali Yogsutras detail the various subtle and gross siddhis that come with the practice of the eight limbs of Ashtang Yog under the guidance of Guru. The basic siddhis of Vak Shakti (what you speak happens), prosperity and abundance, beauty, glow and magnetism lie come with the practice of yamas. Siddhis of clairaudience and clairvoyance are a part of the practice of the niyamas. Sadhaks of Dhyan Ashram conclusively proved the science of clairvoyance in a live demonstration in front of IMA doctors. × Siddhi of immunity to all weathers and environments and a steel-like body is achieved through asana, which is a posture in which you are still and at ease for long hours. Pranayama opens the nadis for unrestricted movement of prana to higher brain centres and for the awakening of Kundalini Shakti. The triple practice of dharana, dhyan and samadhi, which is called as 'saiyam' by Rishi Patanjali enables one to master whatever one focuses on – the strength of an elephant, the glow of sun, the beauty of moon, the workings of the internal organs, ability to become invisible and even weightless and more.

This is not mumbo-jumbo; the science of yog has come from the rishis who revealed to us the deepest secrets of the universe, some still not conceivable through modern sciences. The experiences of Sanatan Kriya practitioners are living proof of this. Unfortunately, there are very few who understand the authentic path of yog. The majority equates it with funny postures mis-termed as asana and breathing-like animals mistaken for pranyam. Patanjali Yogsutras were given 4500 years ago, and nowhere do they talk of twisting and turning the body into knots. There is only one line - sthir sukham asanam. That is, a posture in which you are still and at peace. So any posture that can be maintained for long hours without movement or discomfort is an asana. Sage Patanjali is called the fountainhead of yoga.

There is no dearth of yoga teachers these days, advocating modern innovative exercises en-masse, on television or in camps, some even selling CDs, calling it yoga. There is a vast majority of the population learning and practising those exercises and paying a hefty price – not just for the course, but also in terms of their health and body.

In so many years of teaching yoga, so many have come up to me with ailments which they acquired due to the wrong practice of yoga. To quote an example, Dr Prasan Prabhakar of Lakshmi Hospital, Kochi came to me with a chronic cold. He told me that he had attended a yoga camp where he was taught a rapid breathing technique and was informed that it might result in a minor cold which would last 48 hours. The cold for him started after a week and never subsided. He could not sit in the AC room even in the scorching heat because of the cold. When he approached the organisation, the ‘instructor’ told him that at times it becomes chronic and he can do nothing about it! It is important to understand that by rapid breathing, the movement of the prana in the body gets disturbed and based on the degree to which the prana is disturbed one contracts a disease. There are five major pranas in the body, detailed in the Sanatan Kriya under the topic of Paanch Mahaprana. These pranas control vital functions in the body and have a specific location and direction, which gets disturbed owing to rapid breathing.

The science of yog unfolds in stages, first through elements, then consciousness and finally divinity. In Sanatan Kriya, one is introduced to the Paanch Mahaprana Dhyan to bring the elements in the body to a basic level of balance. As that happens, a practitioner’s ability of thought manifestation heightens. Gradually the practitioner is introduced to the practice of Bhuta Shuddhi or elemental purification, which has the effect of restoring the elements to their purest form. Once that happens, a person can access consciousness in its purest state and even manifest devs and devis into creation. In advanced stages, one is introduced to the practices of saiyam on Surya, Chandra and Guru Shakti. Much research has been conducted on these techniques by senior doctors and they are being practised and adopted by renowned doctors around the world.

Embark on this amazing journey of yog - change your body, arrest the ageing process, and of course, never fall sick!

