Social media and the kids: Is it spiralling out of control?

A week ago my younger son called me while I was at work to inform me that he wasn’t too happy with the limits we had placed on his internet usage. The reason being his friends got to do much more, so these rules were unfair. He’s not into social media yet but using the internet for games and research for studies and creating videos or graphics seemed to excite him, as did the prospect of communicating with his friends via Skype and Zoom calls.



That night I sat down with him to discuss the reasons we were doing this and also if he understood what safe internet or even social media usage is. For an about to be ten-year-old, he seemed to have quite a bit of clarity over it. “Well, right now I’m not asking you for a phone that most kids have. I’m willing to wait until I’m 13 only because I feel that when we surf the internet, many a time, a lot of inappropriate content pops up and it’s difficult to understand all that. This happens even when I'm playing games or surfing the net.”



When prodded a bit more, he revealed that he knew the internet and social media weren’t all about good things but it was a necessary evil and could I please understand that and give him more time to access the internet for school work? I agreed and at the same time, I thought that this conversation would have to be repeated quite frequently so that I knew whatever was going on in his mind and even in his peer group about these issues.



And then a friend’s daughter at 16, is heavily into social media with her Instagram page boasting almost 7k followers because of the fashionable pictures she posts, after boring a hole into my friend's pocket with her demands for the latest fashionable stuff, A teen influencer if you may call her, as of late she’s started getting a lot of paid and barter deals from companies as is the norm when you manage to get a fan following.



So far so good. No harm done.



But there are also instances of children, especially teenagers who are hooked on social media and have faced instances of losing their sleep and thereby faring badly in academics because of constantly checking their feeds and also getting anxious and depressed when a picture or a reel didn’t fetch as many likes and comments as they thought it would.



Some have started existing in a virtual world where they wake up and post the first feed of the day, bleary eyed from their beds to their daily morning bathroom ablutions and then their breakfasts to when they’re studying and hanging out with friends and well, the list is endless. Their life is public and fodder for the public means if you get likes, you will also get dislikes in the sense that anybody can comment, troll or DM you what they feel about you and your life on the internet. The logic is: if you want to go public, dare to take whatever comes with it.



According to the Pew Research Center survey conducted from April 14 to May 4, 2022, a vast majority of teens have access to digital devices, such as smartphones (95%), desktop or laptop computers (90%) and gaming consoles (80%). And the study shows there has been an uptick in daily teen internet users, from 92% in 2014-15 to 97% today. In addition, the share of teens who say they are online almost constantly has roughly doubled since 2014-15 (46% now and 24% then).



A report in UNICEF says that too much use of social media can be unhealthy and has been linked to feelings of envy, inadequacy and less satisfaction with life. Studies have even suggested that it can lead to ADHD symptoms, depression, anxiety and sleep deprivation. With depression on the rise worldwide and half of all mental illnesses starting at age 14 though, the potential issues warrant further exploration.



Cyberbullying happens, as unsavoury remarks, being approached by strangers, violence through content showcased on social media, and exposure to nude videos and pictures that are strewn all over the internet, therefore anxiety and depression can set in because, at this age, children cannot and are not expected to know how t deal with all these factors.



A lot of parents I spoke to felt their child spent too much time on the phone or computer scrolling through social media feeds instead of getting real work done in the real world. They worried it could affect their grades and academic performance.



A real fear if there ever was any.