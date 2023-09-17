Narendra Modi: The man, the magic, the myth, the maestro

Narendra Modi, the political juggernaut, harnesses the unmatched stamina of marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, the audacious yet calculated risk-taking diligence of Sachin Tendulkar's aggressive batting style, and the strategic brilliance reminiscent of grandmaster Garry Kasparov. His leadership is marked by an impressive record of visionary decisions and unwavering determination.

Today, as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 73, it is an occasion to reflect on his remarkable journey from a humble tea seller to a global statesman. It is also an occasion to appreciate his bold and brave leadership that has transformed India in many ways.

Modi is not just a politician but a phenomenon.

A supporter of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates in Siliguri town of northeastern India after his Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide win in 2019 | AFP

He is a leader who dares to dream and deliver, who inspires and challenges, who reforms and performs. There are critics who have often questioned his style of decision making but, the bold decision making continues.

What's the secret of Modi's charisma

In the realm of global diplomacy, as the curtains drew open on the G20 summit, Narendra Modi grew in stature. The 'New Delhi Declaration' was nothing short of an astute diplomatic masterstroke. The Indian Prime Minister's charm offensive helped him make friends across the world.

But to understand the depth of this achievement, we must delve into his leadership style, his ability to transform ideas into reality, and the remarkable journey that has brought him to this pivotal moment.

Diplomatic masterstroke at G20

As the G20 summit in Delhi, Modi's diplomatic prowess shone through as he steered India's engagement on the global stage.

He managed to do what was considered impossible: make the West and Russia agree to sign a joint declaration, true to India's G20 mantra of "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced the African Union chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi as the 55-nation bloc became a permanent member of G20 | X/@narendramodi

His commitment to climate action and renewable energy investments garnered international acclaim. India's pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 and the ambitious "One Sun, One World, One Grid" initiative marked a significant stride towards a sustainable future.

Turning Ideas into reality

Modi's leadership has always been defined by his penchant for turning innovative ideas into tangible outcomes.

Consider the "Digital India" campaign, a visionary initiative that leverages technology to enhance governance and accessibility of public services. What began as a concept has become a reality, transforming the lives of millions. "Make in India" is another pet project pushed aggressively by the Narendra Modi government.

Over the last nine years, the Prime Minister has resolutely ensured that obsolete and obstructive frameworks of the past are dismantled. The government is not a regulator that disrupts but has transformed into a facilitator.

Indian motorists drive past a billboard displaying an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announcing the implementation of the Goods & Service Tax (GST) in New Delhi on July 4, 2017 | AFP

The government machinery has been freed of red tape only to be replaced with a transparent and user-friendly system that is helping drive investment, foster innovation, develop skills, protect IP, and build best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure.

From Tea seller to India's leader

Rising from humble beginnings as a tea vendor to ascending to the office of India's Prime Minister, he embodies the aspirations of countless Indians.

His story resonates deeply with a nation that values hard work and ambition. As the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi proved to be an efficient and dynamic leader, who focused on improving the infrastructure, economy, and governance of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then the Chief Minister of Gujarat state in western India, inspects a scale model of The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City [GIFT] at Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad, 28 June 2007 | AFP

His style of functioning was termed as the "Gujarat Model". He also promoted Gujarat as an attractive destination for investment and tourism. He won three consecutive assembly elections in 2002, 2007, and 2012, with a huge majority each time.

Modi's tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat was not without controversy. He faced accusations of failing to stop the 2002 Gujarat riots, which erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was set on fire by a Muslim mob in Godhra, about 142 km southeast of state capital Gandhinagar.

The riots resulted in the death of over 1,000 people, mostly Muslims. However, Modi was cleared of any wrongdoing by a Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team in 2012.

Ever rising global popularity

Modi's popularity transcends national borders. The Indian diaspora which is the largest in the world flocks in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of the Indian PM whenever he travels abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India received a rock star reception as thousands cheered on the Indian leader in a packed Madison Square Garden in New York on September 28, 2014 | AFP

The roars of Modi-Modi echo in foreign lands, showcasing not just Modi, but also India's soft power. The massive crowds and international admiration elevated India's position on the global stage. In May 2023 during a Quad meeting, in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, the US President Biden playfully remarked about wanting his autograph, it was a testament to Modi's global stature.

In the same month while visiting Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese humorously remarked, “The last time I saw someone on the stage here was Bruce Springsteen, and he didn’t get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got."

A CEO-style leadership

Gone are the days of leaks and source-based pieces of information from the highest table of decision-making.

Under Modi, everything remains a secret, whether it's demonetisation or the Balakot air strikes, nothing is revealed till it is supposed to be.

Supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offer sweets to a poster displaying his portrait in New Delhi on February 26, 2019, as they celebrate the Indian Air Force (IAF) strike launched on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist camp at Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan | AFP

Modi's approach to governance often mirrors that of a CEO, emphasising efficiency and performance. The Prime Minister is known to speak directly to the stakeholders.

From the Prime Minister's Office, he directly speaks to the concerned ministers, bureaucrats, and industry representatives to remove bottlenecks. He's a leader who values accountability and results, a trait that has both garnered praise and stirred controversy.

Leadership style: Taking bold decisions

What sets Modi apart is his willingness to take bold decisions when the need arises.

Whether it's the surgical strikes in response to cross-border terrorism or the recent purchase of Russian oil to secure India's energy needs, he has shown that he's unafraid of making difficult choices to safeguard the nation's interests.

However not all decisions are widely appreciated, critics continue to question the need and efficacy of demonetisation.

The farm bills were met with unprecedented, sustained protests by farmers forcing the government to roll them back.

Taking on Opposition

In the cut-throat world of Indian politics, Modi remains an unparalleled vote-getter for the BJP.

His high-decibel election campaigns are marked by charisma and eloquence, making him a formidable opponent. He is not one to shy away from confronting the opposition head-on.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures in Ahmedabad on December 1, 2022 during a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) rally, ahead of the second phase of state assembly election in his home state of Gujarat | AFP

He continues to lead electoral campaigns across the country with vigour, highlighting his development model and promising to bring good governance, economic growth, and national security.

Modi the social media star

Modi has a huge fan following on social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

He also interacts with the people through his monthly radio program "Mann Ki Baat", where he shares his views on various issues and invites suggestions from the listeners.

But many have criticised the Prime Minister for shying away from briefing the media. He is yet to hold a single press conference. However, that doesn't stop him from connecting with the masses. BJP's strong social media army also helps to amplify his messages.

The Prime Minister has also mastered the use of social media and technology to connect directly with the masses, especially the youth.

But no analysis of Modi's leadership would be complete without addressing the criticisms.

Some argue that his economic reforms have not always trickled down to benefit the marginalised, and concerns about religious tensions have arisen during his tenure.

As India's leader, he bears the responsibility of addressing these challenges. The western media has been especially critical, with TIME magazine once labelling him as "India's Divider in Chief".

