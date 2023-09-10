India's diplomatic masterstroke at G20 Summit

On September 9, 2023, the temperature was soaring as the world's major economies gathered in New Delhi for the G20 summit. India as the host nation faced the daunting task of forging a consensus among the diverse and divergent views on various global issues.

The war in Ukraine loomed large over the summit, as Russia and the US are at loggerheads over the fate of the conflict-torn country. Many wondered if India could pull off a diplomatic coup and achieve what many think is improbable if not impossible.

But then, a breakthrough came.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that consensus has been reached on the summit's first day.

The G20 leaders adopted the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, also known as the Delhi Declaration, a comprehensive document that covers topics such as climate change, health, trade, digital economy, terrorism, and women empowerment.

The declaration reflects India's motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all), which resonates with the spirit of multilateralism and inclusiveness.

The next morning, the Delhi weather turned pleasant with rain overnight. In Indian culture, the rain is considered auspicious during an important ceremony such as wedding. The rain seems to symbolise the harmony and goodwill that India has brought to the summit.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy visited Swaminarayan Akshardham temple located at the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi where the priest reportedly reflected on rain's auspicious significance in relation to the capital's stewardship of G20 summit | Swaminarayan Temple

One of the most remarkable achievements of the summit is the inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20, a move that was initiated by India and supported by all other members.

This decision is a historic milestone for Africa and the Global South, as it strengthens their voice and representation in global governance and decision-making.

The AU chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, thanks India for its leadership and hails the move as a "game-changer" for Africa.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace the African Union chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat in New Delhi as the 55-nation bloc became a permanent member of G20 | X/@narendramodi

Another notable outcome of the summit is the consensus on the Ukraine crisis, which threatened to overshadow the summit due to the divergent views of Russia and the US.

India played a crucial role in bridging the gap between the two sides and facilitating a constructive dialogue that results in a joint statement that calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law and the Minsk agreements.

The statement also condemns any attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion and reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Delhi Declaration: A move away from its Bali predecessor

The Delhi Declaration was a significant departure from the previous G20 summit in Bali in 2022, which had witnessed a sharp division among the members over the war in Ukraine.

The Bali Declaration had explicitly deplored "the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine" and demanded its "complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine".

The Delhi Declaration, on the other hand, avoided mentioning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and made a general call to all states to follow "the principle of respecting each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty".

It also stated that "today's era must not be of war" and urged for "initiatives for comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that "Bali was Bali and New Delhi is New Delhi" and that India had to balance its interests and relationships with both Russia and the US.

The G20 summit under India's presidency was unique and most ambitious in its history, as it produced 112 outcomes and presidency documents, covering a wide range of topics and sectors.

PM Modi said that India's presidency was driven by its three pillars: People, Planet, and Prosperity. He also said that India's presidency focused on innovation, resilience, and sustainability.

G20 summit: The China challenge

The summit also faced some challenges and controversies, especially from China, which tried to undermine India's hosting of the summit at the last minute.

China's President Xi Jinping did not attend the summit in person or virtually, citing scheduling conflicts, and sent Premier Li Qiang instead.

However, many observers saw this as a snub to India and a sign of China's displeasure over India's growing ties with the US and other democracies.

The visiting US President Joe Biden quipped by saying despite Xi's absence the G20 summit was going fine.

US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, the venue of G20 summit| X/@JoeBiden



It's not just China, there is one more nation that is sulking.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited to attend the summit, as India only extended invitations to G20 members and nine non-member countries.

This decision was seen as a way to avoid annoying Russia, which shares a "special and privileged strategic partnership" with India.

Zelensky had addressed the G20 leaders through video-link during the previous summit in Indonesia in 2022. But New Delhi sided with its old ally Moscow over Kyiv.

Zelensky expressed his disappointment with the summit declaration, which he said was "nothing to be proud of".

He said that the declaration did not reflect the reality of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and did not offer any concrete support or sanctions against Moscow.

G20 New Delhi summit: Spotlight on India's emergence as global leader

The G20 summit in New Delhi was a resounding success for India and its diplomacy.

India's Prime Minister Modi and rest of the G20 leaders paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, his resting place in New Delhi on September 10, 2023 | X/@narendramodi



India demonstrated its ability to lead and shape global affairs in a complex and dynamic world. It also showcased India's soft power and cultural diversity, as it hosted various cultural events and exhibitions for the G20 leaders and delegates.

The summit was a testament to India's emergence as a global leader and a responsible stakeholder in addressing common challenges and opportunities.

