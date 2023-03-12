Has the BBC-Tory marriage of convenience led to the axing of Gary Lineker from MOTD?

Who would have thought that an innocuous, fun, not-taking-itself-too-seriously show titled BBC Match of the Day (MOTD) would one day shape the politics of the UK and put perhaps, one of the biggest broadcasters in the world in a pickle?

BBC, a widely popular journalistic institution is currently battling to save its face. Ever since former English striker-turned-pundit Gary Lineker was suspended from the hosting duties of MOTD, the cauldron of controversy has been simmering high in the UK and across the world.

Saturday's Premier League Match Day 27 action on BBC, usually a colourful affair, wore a muted look. With big-ticket teams like Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham in action, the football faithful would have liked to tune in to their routine MOTD programming, hosted by Lineker and surrounded by heavyweights Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.

But 24 hours earlier, in what can only be attributed to a brain fade moment, BBC thought it to be a prudent decision to axe one of its most recognisable faces for putting forth his piece of mind on a social media post.

Lineker, like many, did not agree with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's highly controversial 'Illegal Migration Bill' that attempts to curb the migration issue by ferrying illegal aliens to third countries.

Lineker compared the tone taken by the Tories to that of the Nazis who believed in racial purity and looked down upon anyone other than the pure Aryan race. Though extreme in magnitude, Lineker's was an opinion - an opinion that any individual has the right to exercise.

There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order? — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023 ×

With Lineker not in the fray, BBC looked for alternatives to go ahead with the show but soon found itself in a quandary. Lineker's peers and compatriots joined him in showing solidarity and decided to boycott MOTD.

“Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity,” wrote former Arsenal star Ian Wright on Twitter.

“I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night," added Premier League's top goalscorer Alan Shearer.

Consequently, the 80-minute primetime BBC1 show was reduced to a 20-minute highlights package with no punditry or analysis. A simple highlight package was played that comically did not have the commentator's audio as the BBC did not have the right to Premier League’s ‘World Feed’.

BBC and its ambivalent freedom of speech position

After Lineker was benched, BBC issued a statement where it said the ex-footballer was told not to take sides on political issues or controversies.

"We have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies," read the statement.

However, the statement exposed the BBC's partisan approach and rather ambivalent stance regarding freedom of speech.

Lineker was allowed to espouse a lengthy monologue against Qatar during last year's FIFA World Cup. Before the WC kick-off, the 62-year-old gave his piece of mind and called out Qatar for its dodgy human rights record and slated FIFA for trying to silence them.



At the time, Lineker, representing BBC, took a clear stance, dipping his hands in political controversy and yet the broadcaster did not find it going against its own advisory. In fact, BBC, with its holier-than-thou attitude, refused to air the opening and closing ceremony of the World Cup.

BBC and Tory connection

Thus, the question begs itself - what has changed in the last few months that BBC is now going after its own? The answer is rather controversial and one that may not be to the liking of those who have adored BBC's journalistic credibility.

BBC's top hierarchy has cultivated a deep relationship with the Conservative Party. A media organisation is supposed to be non-partisan, neutral and credible - at least on paper, if not in the realms of reality.

However, the current BBC director Richard Sharp is known for his sharp (no pun intended) right-wing leaning. Sharp has reportedly donated more than £400,000 since the turn of the century to the Conservative Party.

Moreover, the BBC chairperson is currently under investigation after it was revealed that he helped former prime minister Boris Johnson secure a loan of £800,000.

The former Goldman Sachs manager reportedly oversaw the work of Rishi Sunak during his early days in the finance industry - thereby leading to accusations of conflict of interest. He is also the director of Centre for Policy Studies - a right-wing think tank that has accused the BBC of harbouring left-wing bias.

After taking over the top BBC post, Sharp, in an interview openly stated that BBC had a 'liberal bias' and that “the institution is fighting against it”.

The Tory links do not stop here. Sir Robbie Gibb, director of communications to former PM Theresa May currently sits on the BBC board. Gibb was appointed to the position by former PM Boris Johnson and has played a key part in the establishment of the right-wing channel GB News.

The overall perception due to such connections is that BBC surrendered to the demands of the Tory leaders currently sitting in 10, Downing Street. Once such a perception festers, it can spell doom for a broadcaster, however big in scale they may be.

We live in a 24-hour news cycle where such incidents are often forgotten on a whim. However, the intimate connection of football and politics, in this particular case may not allow BBC to wriggle out of the mess easily. As for Lineker, his superb punditry skills may not allow him to be without an employer for long.

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.