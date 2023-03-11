No Football Focus, Final Score shows on BBC as presenters go off air on Saturday to support Gary Lineker

Amid the growing drama after BBC anchor Gary Lineker was taken off air by the broadcaster for criticising the United Kingdom's asylum policy, the channel's host for the famous 'Football Focus' program- Alex Scott - in a tweet, said that she won't be appearing on the show on Saturday.

“I made a decision last night that even though I love doing football focus and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA award that it just doesn’t feel right going ahead with the show today,” wrote Scott wrote on Twitter. “Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week…,” she added.

The row started after Lineker, the broadcaster's highest-paid anchor and presenter of BBC's iconic 'Match of the Day' program about football highlights criticised Rishi Sunak government's legislation on migrants. The former England soccer captain was taken off air Friday after calling the government's policy as a “cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.”

There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order? — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023 ×

Apart from Scott, many other presenters have also decided to be off air in solidarity with Lineker. Notable among them are Jason Mohammad and Kelly Sommers.

Mohammad , who presents BBC's 'Final Score', took to twitter to inform that he will not be doing his programme.

“As you know, Final Score is a TV show very close to my heart. However — I have this morning informed the BBC that I will not be presenting the show this afternoon on BBC One," wrote Mohammad on Twitter.

Kelly, who has appeared on many shows on BBC, also said the same thing and wrote: "just to confirm I won’t be on BBC television today.”

The BBC, after the presenters backed down, informed that neither 'Football Focus' not 'Final Score' would air on Saturday.

