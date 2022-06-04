Grooming techno grads aligned to India’s vision of trillion-dollar digital economy by 2025

Technology today isn’t restricted to mere iPhones or laptops, it has become an integral part and parcel of our lives. In the past few years, technology has surpassed all the previous connotations of development and has transformed every aspect of our lives, be it business or education. Technology in education has grown by leaps and bounds.

Today, if students are taking a business class, for example, they are encouraged to make model of their own business idea that they may venture in. They learn how to build websites, manage accounts, and maintain a sales-generating social media presence. Students today understand the perks of using technology to their advantage for the future world of work, be it to advance their career or to set up their own ventures. It empowers them to become better business proprietors, inventors, and innovators. These abilities are becoming increasingly important as businesses use more technology with fewer employees.

According to the NASSCOM Tech Startup Report 2021, 2021 has been a year of unprecedented growth in the Indian tech start-up ecosystem, with unicorns, fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, and investors all on the rise. The research also emphasizes critical parts of the ecosystem that are reinforcing its core, such as increased inclusivity and diversity, increased corporate participation, increased investor commitment, and much more. According to the Startup India Initiative, India has the world's third largest startup ecosystem, with annual growth of 12-15 percent predicted year on year. There are about 50,000 startups in total, with around 8,900–9300 of them focused on technology.

Digital technologies are rapidly changing the economy, causing occupations to be disrupted and pushing workers to adapt and gain new skills. However, often universities do not keep track of where their alumni go after graduation or what additional skills they may require a few years later. Therefore, it is important for universities to partner with industry to develop collaborative training programs to improve the technology curriculum needed in the knowledge-intensive economy.

Cloud computing is becoming more popular, and firms need employees who can operate at the intersection of outsourced services and digital technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Computer engineering, data science, and cyber security courses are very important to prepare students for the future workplace. These new programs should be developed in response to the growing demand for new age skills. Institutions should convey practical information to students rather than just theoretical knowledge in order to stay relevant in today's ever-changing dynamic world. This can be accomplished by offering various training programs or internship months to prepare students for their chosen fields.

Every higher educational institution should prioritize making students industry-ready by analyzing their capabilities and matching them with what the organization requires. This can be accomplished by integrating research and innovation in the process of education and making it accessible to all its students. It is now time to say goodbye to the traditional and tedious rote-learning methods, which place a greater emphasis on memorization and focus on thorough comprehension of a subject.

With these measures, education is set to undergo a significant transformation in the next years, as the Indian government is set evolve the ecosystem with the modern educational technology and reshape the country's digital landscape. And, with societal barriers still in place as a result of the pandemic, a growing number of educational institutions are have developed virtual platforms to impart education.

The focus of every modern workplace has shifted to skills, talent and efficiency. With the exceptional, rapid growth of digital solutions, the demand for a workforce competent in digital technologies has risen dramatically. By 2025, it is expected that the demand for resources in digital technologies would be tripled. Given its enormous opportunities in multiple areas, India is on track to become a trillion-dollar digital economy in the next five years. Because everything will be digital in the coming years, institutions must continue to equip their students in order to fulfil the predicted need of the job market.

