Delhi's air emergency needs a call for sustained action beyond temporary fixes

As I pen this article, the capital of India once again finds itself cloaked in a now-familiar grey haze, but this isn't merely a winter narrative; it's the annual marker of a deeper, year-round pollution problem.

Sadly, our attention to Delhi's polluted air spikes only when the smog hits hard. Throughout the year, air pollution experts work tirelessly, their studies gathering dust until the winter smog descends and the media spotlight turns on.

Promises from politicians to clean up our city are plenty until November's smog unveils the truth. Then, the blame game begins—political leaders point fingers, while the real issue, the everyday pollution affecting our lives, remains unaddressed. This article isn't just about the November crisis. It's a call to remember and act on Delhi's air pollution problem every day, not just when it becomes impossible to ignore.

Delhi's persistent air pollution crisis stems from a mix of geographic and human-made factors. Surrounded by states that funnel pollutants into the city and compounded by rapid urbanisation, Delhi faces a complex environmental challenge.

The proliferation of vehicles, particularly diesel trucks at night, contributes heavily to poor air quality, as does unchecked industrial pollution. Construction dust adds to the city's particulate matter, while post-harvest agricultural fires in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana dramatically worsen the situation. In 2023, these states saw a striking increase in stubble burning Punjab by 45 per cent and Haryana by 284 per cent (till October 2023). The inconsistency in the year-on-year data on stubble burning suggests a deeper struggle in managing this environmental challenge.

Despite existing crop-residue management programmes, their effectiveness has come under scrutiny due to the erratic implementation of these measures. The recent increase in stubble burning raises questions about the commitment or capabilities of Punjab and Haryana in adhering to environmental guidelines.

This situation underscores the complex challenge faced by both farmers, who often resort to stubble burning as a low-cost agricultural practice, and policymakers who are trying to balance environmental concerns with agricultural needs. The situation in Delhi, grappling with its own urban pollutants, is compounded by these amplified threats from its neighboring states, creating a potential health time bomb. These figures underscore the struggle to implement effective crop residue management and question the commitment to environmental policies.

In conversation with Dr Benjamin Nault, Assistant Research Scientist at Johns Hopkins University and Principal Research Scientist at Aerodyne Research, Boston, he explained the amount of pollutant impacting a community at any given time is controlled by two things: (1) amount of pollutant being emitted at any given time and (2) amount of pollutant that remains in the atmosphere after being emitted. Weather can control both factors. If the weather is "more favorable" to burn the fields (eg, no rain), then there will be more fires. If the weather is colder, and less windy the pollutants will build up. Unfortunately, these two factors coincide this time of year, with colder temperatures and stagnant air causing pollutants to linger close to the ground. This pattern, known as temperature inversion, is now an annual dread for residents in North of India.

Despite the known risks and repeated warnings from health experts, government action is often seen as too little, too late, and too reactive. This background highlights that Delhi's air pollution is not just an environmental issue but also a public health and policy challenge. It demands a shift from short-term fixes to a comprehensive strategy that addresses the city's air quality all year round, prioritising environmental sustainability alongside economic growth.

Delhi's smog crisis is a dire public health emergency. Hospitals are overwhelmed with people suffering from respiratory diseases. Dr Nault adds to it that health effects of air pollution substantially increase with the amount of particulate matter, which is suspended solid or liquid material, in the atmosphere. It is the amount of this material that you breath-in that is related to various health impacts, including asthma, damage to lungs, and potentially lead to diseases. He adds, from a research perspective more studies are needed for identifying direct health effects of different sources of air pollution, like pollution from burning agricultural field would be different from dust in a construction zone.

Nonetheless, the polluted air, laden with heavy metals and carcinogens, is raising the incidence of chronic lung diseases and cancer. This health emergency is disrupting the economy, with increased absenteeism and halted construction impacting livelihoods, especially for daily wage earners. Social life and cultural vibrancy are dampened, and the city's greenery and wildlife suffer too. The smog tarnishes Delhi's global image, affecting tourism and investments, and posing a challenge to sustainability efforts. The city's air pollution battle has become a global case study, emphasizing the urgent need for action to protect current and future generations.

The government's quick fixes—like closing schools, restricting construction work and funny odd-even policy—provide only temporary respite. Advisories urging people to stay indoors have placed the burden on individuals without tackling underlying issues.

Critics argue that government actions are inconsistent and fall short, while citizens express their frustrations and call for substantial change. Recognising the inadequacy of short-term measures, there's a strong call for enduring solutions, demanding rigorous regulation enforcement, sustainable infrastructure investments, and collaborative efforts for a cleaner future. The conversation has shifted from finding quick fixes to implementing long-term actions to address Delhi's chronic air pollution.

Public awareness and participation are fundamental, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility for both the voters and the vote seekers.

Comprehensive policy reform, with stricter emissions standards and incentives for clean energy adoption will help drive change. Urban planning that prioritises public transport and green spaces is crucial, as is shifting agricultural practices through inter-state cooperation and alternative farming methods. Advancements in scientific research and innovation in air pollution technologies are vital. International collaboration can also provide valuable insights and technologies.

This transition demands a cultural change, political determination, and active public engagement, recognizing air pollution as a multifaceted crisis. A united front of government, businesses, civil society, and global partners is essential to implement actionable solutions with clear goals and accountability. The choices made now will resonate beyond Delhi, setting a precedent for global urban environmental management.