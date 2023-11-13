After Diwali, two more Indian cities join New Delhi among world's top 10 most polluted

Three Indian cities made it to the world's top 10 most polluted cities on Monday.

A day after Diwali celebrations national capital New Delhi, western metropolis Mumbai and eastern city of Kolkata have joined the most polluted cities in the world. On Monday, these cities witnessed unhealthy air quality after revellers let loose with firecrackers for the annual Hindu festival of light, reported Reuters.

The Indian capital, New Delhi, has taken the first spot as usual. It had an AQI (air quality index) figure of 407. Since the beginning of November, Delhi has seen a poor AQI figure. The Swiss group IQAir has put the city's air in the "hazardous" category.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, came in sixth with an AQI of 157. Kolkata was seventh, with an AQI of 154.

AQI levels between 0 and 50 are considered good. An AQI level between 150 and 200 distresses people with asthma and lung and heart problems. Meanwhile, an AQI level of 400-500 affects healthy people.

Since Sunday night, a thick layer of smog started to blanket New Delhi. The AQI reached an alarming 680 a little after midnight.

Although authorities ban firecrackers every year in the national capital, the implementation of these bans is often rare.

Member of Rajya Sabha Saket Gokhake posted a letter on X, asking the local police for details on several cases of firecracker use. He also urged the authorities to take action against the perpetrators.

The air quality deterioration in northern India ahead of the winter season is an annual affair, as cold air traps pollutants from vehicles, industry, construction dust, and agricultural waste burning.

After a brief spell of rain on Friday, the authorities in New Delhi delayed a previous decision to restrict the use of vehicles on roads on alternate days based on their odd or even registration numbers. The rain brought some breather from a week of toxic air.

In light of the pollution concerns, the local government has announced that it will maintain the ban on all construction activities and keep schools closed until further notice.

According to the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), the air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'very poor' category.

Authorities used water guns to sprinkle water near Sarai Kale Khan to mitigate air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies)