Delhi AQI update: Air quality turns severe again as ruling AAP shifts blame to BJP

After a short-lived relief induced by rainfall late last week, air quality in Delhi turned ‘severe’ again following Diwali night.

On Tuesday (Nov 14), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi’s RK Puram area stood at 417. In Punjabi Bagh, it was recorded at 410, in ITO at 430 and in Jahangirpuri at 428 at 6 am local time.

Earlier on Monday, the average AQI of the city was recorded at 358.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 500 'severe'.

Situation in Gurugram, Faridabad

With certain regions of Delhi witnessing AQI hovering near 450, the situation was no different in neighbouring Gurugram and Faridabad.

The AQI stood at 431 in Sector 51, Gurugram, while it was recorded at 430 in New Industrial Town, Faridabad.

Watch: India: New Delhi's air quality 'severe' × Schools were set to open for primary (nursery to five) classes in Gurugram on Nov 14, following an order by the Gurugram administration released Nov 6.

AQI soars, politics ON

Even as Delhi suffers from hazardous pollution over the last few weeks, politicians from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) are leaving no stone unturned to pin the blame on each other.

AAP leader and Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of encouraging Delhi residents to flout the Supreme Court’s ban on bursting firecrackers.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in a post on X accused the AAP and the opposition alliance INDIA of targeting Hindus and Diwali. "AAP & I.N.D.I alliance now targets Hindus & Diwali," he said.

"Are we surprised?" He said that there were 900 cases of stubble burning on Diwali in Punjab despite Supreme Court warnings. “Over all there have been above 23,000 incidents of parali burning in Punjab,” he wrote on X.

Other updates

The Supreme Court banned the bursting of conventional firecrackers to curb air and sound pollution in 2018.

According to a study conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), PM2.5 and PM10 levels rose by 45 per cent and 33 per cent respectively on Diwali compared to the previous year.

Air quality monitoring stations in Delhi also reported increased pollution levels on Diwali compared to the previous year. In response to the high pollution, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has raised parking fees as a means of discouraging private vehicle usage.