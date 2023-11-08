Delhi government orders early winter break in schools from November 9 to 18 due to air pollution

The schools in Delhi are set to remain closed for an early winter break from November 9 to 18 as the capital city remains blanketed with the toxic smog from the last six days.



The announcement was made by the city’s Directorate of Education on Wednesday, as it noted that "no respite from adverse weather conditions" has been predicted over the next few days.



The government took the decision to bring ahead the winter vacation, which is normally given to students in the months of December and January, to protect the health of children.

#WATCH | Delhi: The 'Smog Tower' in Connaught Place has now been made operational as a measure to curb air pollution



The Supreme Court yesterday directed the government to repair the smog tower, as the air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category. pic.twitter.com/z4DmWzE0Z3 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023 ×

The schools have been asked to adjust the November 9 to 18 holiday against the traditional break in December - January.



The implementation of the odd-even rule has also been halted by the Delhi government.