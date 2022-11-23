Zakir Naik was not invited to FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, Qatar tells India

Qatar has reached out to India through diplomatic channels to make it clear that the organisers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 did not extend any official invitation to controversial religious personality Zakir Naik to attend the opening ceremony of the tournament, according to Hindustan Times.

In the past few days, there have been several media reports claiming that Naik was travelling to Qatar for the event and he will be delivering a speech on the occasion. However, the report claimed that the Qatari government has rubbished all such claims and called it “deliberate disinformation being spread by third countries to create a rift in India-Qatar bilateral relations”.

Naik is wanted by Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism from hate speeches. According to media reports, he did travel to Qatar from Malaysia, but he was not present at the opening ceremony and no further information was gained regarding his whereabouts.

India is currently working towards getting a Red Corner Notice against Naik from the Interpol and they have also sent an extradition request to Malaysia for his alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots.