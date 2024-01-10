War monitor says Islamic State group kills 14 Syria soldiers

A war monitor said that an Islamic State group attack killed at least 14 soldiers aboard a military bus in the Syrian desert on Tuesday (Jan 9), which is said to be the second such attack this year.

As reported by the news agency AFP, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that "at least 14 members of the regime forces were killed" and several others wounded "in a bloody IS attack on a military bus" in the desert near the ancient city of Palmyra.

The attack was confirmed by Syria's defence ministry by issuing a statement later. However, their death toll was lower than what the war monitor released.

It said eight soldiers and one civilian were killed and 13 people were wounded in an attack on a military bus in Syria’s Palmyra on Tuesday.

Another attack was reported last week, when IS reportedly killed nine Syrian government soldiers and militiamen when military posts were attacked in the eastern desert, the Britain-based Observatory noted.

Israel strikes targets in Syria

Six sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Israel is carrying out an unprecedented wave of deadly strikes in Syria targeting cargo trucks, infrastructure and people involved in Iran's weapons lifeline to its proxies in the region.

As per the news agency, sources said that Israel had shifted strategies following the October 7 rampage by Hamas fighters into Israeli territory and the ensuing Israeli bombing campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.

The sources include a Syrian military intelligence officer and a commander in the regional alliance backing Damascus.

The sources said that Israel has struck Iran-linked targets in Syria for years, but now, it has been unleashing deadlier air raids.