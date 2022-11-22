UAE new visa rules: You won’t be able to fly if THIS detail is missing in your passport

New visa rules issued by UAE authorities can stop you from flying to and from the country if your passport doesn’t mention your name in the desired way. On November 21, 2022, Indian Airlines, including Spice jet, Indigo and Air India Express, notified travel agents across India about UAE’s new immigration rule. As per the new guidelines, a traveller must make sure both his/her first name and surname are mentioned in the passport. Passengers, whose passports don’t mention both first names and surnames won’t be allowed to enter the UAE. The rule only applies to those coming to UAE on tourist and on-arrival visas.

What is the new rule issued by the UAE authorities?

As per instructions from UAE authorities, passengers with a single name on their passports won’t be issued visas and shall not be allowed to travel to and from the country.

In case, if the visa has been issued already, the passenger with a single name on the passport will be declared an inadmissible passenger (INAD) by the immigration. The rule doesn’t apply to those holding legitimate residence permission or a work visa. The new rules have already been implemented on 21st November, 2022.

How will the new visa rules be applied by the UAE authorities?