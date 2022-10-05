UAE job exploration visa: Check eligibility, documents, fees and more

United Arab Emirates' (UAE) job exploration visa came into effect on Wednesday (October 5). This visa seeks to attract job seekers to UAE and to ease process for the same. The announcement of job exploration visa was made as part of UAE's Advanced Visa System.

Before job exploration visa, job-seekers would come to UAE on regular tourist-visa. What's new about the job exploration visa is that it does not require a sponsor or a host.

Who is eligible for UAE job exploration visa?

Earlier, the UAE government had announced that those classified under first, second or third skill level would get the visa. These skill levels are defined by UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emigration.

What is the validity of UAE job exploration visa?

There are three options: 60, 90 and 120 days. This means that people seeking a job in UAE have upto 4 months to explore the job market.

What are fees of UAE job exploration visa?

Sixty-day visa costs Dh1,495 (USD 407), 90 day visa will cost Dh1,655 (USD 450) and 120-day visa will cost Dh1,815 (USD 494)

Where to apply for UAE job exploration visa?

One can make an application on the website of UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

What are required documents for UAE job exploration visa?

Applicants would need passport copy, a colour photograph and attested copy of qualification certificate. Applicants are advised to check the official website before preparing for the application.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE