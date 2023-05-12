Turkey election 2023: Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu - the 'main rival' of Erdogan

Kemal Kilicdaroglu is the leader of the Republican People's Party and has emerged as the main rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the landmark elections. Kilicdaroglu has been the leader of the Main Opposition in the country since 2010.

According to the opinion surveys, Kilicdaroglu has a slight advantage and is very close to breaking the 50-per cent threshold, which is essential to avoid a runoff on May 28.

A third-party candidate, Muharrem Ince, withdrew from the presidential election this week, which came as a boost for the

opposition as he was a threat to Kilicdaroglu's efforts to hand the Turkish leader his first national electoral defeat.

Ince's decision came after he was targeted by an online smear campaign, which contained doctored images of him meeting women and riding around in fancy cars. The shocking move has increased the chances of an opposition first-round victory. Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu? The 74-year-old Kilicdaroglu is a Turkish economist and a retired civil servant.

Kilicdaroglu was named the six-party opposition alliance's presidential candidate in March. For a very long time, he has been stuck in Erdogan's shadow but failed to do so since taking the centre-left CHP's reins in 2010.

A former civil servant, Kilicdaroglu entered parliament in 2002 with the CHP, which was established by modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and has struggled to reach beyond its secularist grassroots towards conservatives.

He has sought to grab the attention of voters who are apparently disillusioned by Erdogan's rhetoric and perceived economic mismanagement, promising economic prosperity.

In 2009, he lost to Erdogan's ally in his bid to become mayor of Istanbul. He then lost every national election to the president's right-wing AKP. But this time, he is vying to become heading one of NATO's most strategic states. Kilicdaroglu accuses Russia Kilicdaroglu even accused Russia of spreading "deep fakes" ahead of this weekend's crucial general election. He said on Twitter: "Dear Russian friends. You are behind the montages, conspiracies, deep fakes and tapes that were exposed in this country yesterday," he said without providing details."

"If you want our friendship after May 15, get your hands off the Turkish state. We are still in favour of cooperation and friendship," he added.

Meanwhile, Kremlin denied the allegations that it's meddling in the presidential election campaign. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "We strongly reject such statements. We officially declare: there can be no talk of any interference. If someone provided Mr Kilicdaroglu with such information, they are liars."

(With inputs from agencies)

